'The Masked Singer’ Season 12 spoilers: Are Boyz II Men under the Buffalo mask? Early predictions point at famous vocal group

The Boyz II Men hail from Philadelphia, the same city as the Eagles football team, and they have sung the national anthem for the team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans are freaking out and doing some serious detective work to figure out which celebrities are hiding under that crazy Buffalo mask on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12. And one of the very early predictions is that it could be the phenomenal vocal group Boyz II Men, and here's why.

Several hints have led them to this conclusion. Among the most major hints was a deck of cards that appeared during the sneak peek, featuring a "3" and a "King." Many fans speculate that this may refer to Boyz II Men, who created a song for the film 'Three Kings.' Another hint that has sparked discussion was an eagle emblem on the Buffalo's belt. Boyz II Men hail from Philadelphia, the same city as the Eagles football team, and they have sung the national anthem for the team, which aligns them closely with this clue.

One fan on Reddit noted that Boyz II Men is among the top-selling R&B groups in history, which could clarify the card's reference—they are considered "kings." With all these hints leading towards them, fans suspect that Boyz II Men might be the voices behind Buffalo. While there are other theories involving Public Enemy and even country bands such as Rascal Flatts, many fans seem to agree that Buffalo is most likely Boyz II Men. The fans are looking forward to additional performances and more clues that will confirm their suspicions.

'The Masked Singer' Season 12: Clues for Buffalo

On Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer', the Buffalo mask has been putting out some seriously revealing clues, and tongues are wagging. Among these was a key clue with playing cards showing a 3 and a King, which many think might be referring to "Three Kings" and hinting toward either a song or group with "King" in its name or origin story.

One hint is the eagle emblem on Buffalo's belt which could be a reference to the Philadelphia Eagles or an artist associated with the eagle emblem. The other key concept here is Buffalo's garb in a cowboy theme that maybe evokes country or Western, and that might be a reference to an artist known for their Americana. With these clues, many fans are already thinking that the Buffalo might be an R&B group like Boyz II Men or even a country music star, although for now, this remains anybody's guess.

Buffalo mask singer (@fox)

Who are ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 Group A contestants?

Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer' features five contestants in Group A, each adorned in unique and imaginative costumes. The contestant known as 'Buffalo' is dressed as a brown bison, complete with cowboy attire, including a cowboy hat and a red vest, and is set to deliver excitement and talent. Another contestant, 'Leaf Sheep,' displays a fuzzy and woolly costume surrounded by leaves, while the show bird dazzles with bright, colorful feathers; this contestant is here to impress with high-energy performances.

Woodpecker is bright, bird-like in design, hinting at quirky, unique vocal talents. Finally, there is Ship, a nautical-themed contestant, designed to look like a ship. Each will go head-to-head in competition to thrill the judges and viewers alike.

Group A contestants of season 12 (@fox)

How many members are left in Boyz II Men group now?

Boyz II Men are now composed of three members: Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanya Morris. Early in the 1990s, the group was formed with four members but lost Michael McCary in 2003 because of health complications due to multiple sclerosis. Since then, the trio has kept performing and recording music with each other, carrying on their legacy as one of the most successful R&B groups ever.

The group is extremely known for their harmonious harmonies and soft hits such as "End of the Road" and "I'll Make Love to You". Despite lineup changes, the remaining members have kept the spirit of the group alive on tour and releasing new material.