‘The Masked Singer’: Here’s what to expect from 'Miley Cyrus Night' on FOX show

'Miley Cyrus Night' will feature Group C's remaining four masks competing for a spot in the next round in ‘The Masked Singer’

Fans of 'The Masked Singer' are in for a treat as the contestants take to the stage for the upcoming 'Miley Cyrus Night,' delivering performances inspired by the iconic singer herself. A standout performance is expected from Ice King, whose clues hint at a Hollywood star who has had a tumultuous 2024, marked by a major media controversy.

Ice King's clue about a Teen Choice Award from 2008, the same year Miley won, adds an intriguing connection. Meanwhile, another contestant, Strawberry Shortcake, will perform Miley's 'Wrecking Ball,' with clues suggesting she once shared a stage with Miley and even dated the same guy. The likely identity of Strawberry Shortcake is Ashley Tisdale, especially given the clue about a "pair of boxing gloves," which could reference her connection to Miley's past.

Meanwhile, the Royal Knight contestant will sing in a country style with a clue pointing to 'Nashville,' leading to guesses like Kristin Cavallari. Last but not least, Sherlock Hound will perform his version of Miley's 'Used to Be Young,' with guesses ranging from Hozier to Adam Levine. With all these clues and performances, 'Miley Cyrus Night' is sure to be exciting, packed with surprises and hidden identities.

Which Group C mask will be eliminated on ‘Miley Cyrus Night’?

The Ice King mask is expected to come off during the 'Miley Cyrus Night' in Group C on 'The Masked Singer'. Fans have been debating whether or not Ice King survives the premiere, since, up until this point, he has yet to distinguish himself from his competitors in his group.

Group C also features strong contenders like Strawberry Shortcake, Sherlock Hound, and Royal Knight, each delivering impressive performances and offering stronger clues that could point to more well-known celebrities.

'The Masked Singer’ mask Shortcake speculated to win Group C finals

Strawberry Shortcake, from Group C of 'The Masked Singer' has already gained significant popularity, and many predict she’s a strong contender to reach the finale. The brightly-colored, bakery-inspired costume has captured everyone's attention, both from the audience and judges——while her singing leaves nothing to be desired, and that's what fans rave about the most.

Clues related to Strawberry Shortcake suggest a celebrity who is sweet and bubbly, which only strengthens the belief that she could go far in the competition. While other masks have their reasons for fan admiration—such as Ice King, Royal Knight, Sherlock Hound, and Macaron—fans seem to believe that Strawberry Shortcake’s standout performances and unique charm will carry her through the final rounds of Group C. Many predict that Strawberry Shortcake will continue to impress and emerge as a major contender for the title.

Macaron was the first mask eliminated from Group C, meaning that Strawberry Shortcake, Ice King, Royal Knight, and Sherlock Hound are moving on to the next round.

Many predict that Strawberry Shortcake will continue to impress and emerge as a major contender for the title of 'The Masked Singer' (FOX)

'The Masked Singer' airs Wednesdays at 8:00 pm on Fox, with streaming available on Hulu.