‘The Masked Singer’ Season 13 promos spark speculation about Nicole Scherzinger’s future

Nicole Scherzinger's absence from 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 promos has fueled speculation that her time on the Fox series may be over

The future of Nicole Scherzinger on 'The Masked Singer' is now uncertain as teasers from the upcoming Season 13 have left fans wondering if the longtime panelist will return. Known for her charismatic presence and sharp instincts, Nicole has been an integral part of the show since its debut. However, her absence from promotional materials for the upcoming season has sparked speculation that her time on the Fox series may be coming to an end. Adding fuel to the rumors, she recently wrapped filming for 'Building the Band', a new singing competition she co-hosted with the late Liam Payne. Some believe her involvement in the project signals a shift in focus away from 'The Masked Singer'.

Despite the uncertainty, the show has seen success with its rotating panelists. Rita Ora, who joined in recent seasons, has received praise for her energy and fresh perspective. However, with Fox remaining silent about Nicole's status, her ongoing absence has sparked mixed reactions. While loyal viewers hope for her return, others are ready to embrace new faces on the panel. 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 debuts on February 12, 2025, and is expected to reveal more about who will be sitting at the panel desk. Fans will just have to wait and see for now if Nicole's name remains attached to the show or if she's moved on to new endeavors.

Nicole Scherzinger serves as a judge on ‘Building the Band’

Nicole Scherzinger is stepping into a new role as judge in the show 'Building the Band.' The series, with a focus on creating the ultimate musical group, pushes contestants out of their comfort zone to showcase their vocal, instrumental, and collaborative skills while working alongside top industry mentors.



On 'Building the Band', Nicole plays a more active role than just performance critique. She takes on an almost mentoring role, guiding participants through the creative process, including song selection, harmonizing, and even refining their stage presence.

Nicole Scherzinger has been an integral part of the show since its debut (Instagram/@nicolescherzinger)

Nicole Scherzinger was ‘The Masked Singer’ panelist for 10 seasons

Nicole Scherzinger served as a panelist on 'The Masked Singer' for 10 seasons, making her one of the most recognizable and beloved faces of the show. From the very first season, she captivated viewers with her sharp musical insights, boundless energy, and genuine reactions to the performances.

Nicole's participation in 'The Masked Singer' played a key role in the show's success, helping it become one of the top-rated series on Fox. Romurs abut her departure after 10 seasons has sparked speculation about her next projects, including her move to other music-focused shows, such as 'Building the Band'.