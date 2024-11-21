'The Masked Singer': Thanksgiving special to push Group C to the breaking point with double elimination

The remaining Group C contenders are Strawberry Shortcake, Royal Knight, and Sherlock Hound

Stakes will be higher than usual for 'The Masked Singer' Group C contestants during the finals on Thanksgiving night as the episode will feature a double elimination. Two singers will be unmasked, and only one will get a ticket straight to the quarterfinals.

Group C had five contestants, Strawberry Shortcake, Royal Knight, Ice King, Sherlock Hound, and Macaron. However, Macaron and Ice King have already been unmasked; thus, there are only three contenders remaining - Strawberry Shortcake, Royal Knight, and Sherlock Hound- to compete in the final round. This excitement is multiplied by the fact that Strawberry Shortcake is being touted as the probable winner.

Already a favorite since day one of the competition, Strawberry Shortcake has been raking in the kudos from the judges and viewers alike with outstanding performances. Her splendid vocal talent, not to mention charming clues and enticing stage presence, has led many to believe that she will make it to the season finale.

The results would be anybody's guess, especially with a double elimination at hand. So, the pressure is up for Royal Knight and Sherlock Hound to bring out their best yet.

Drake Bell was unmasked as Ice King on 'The Masked Singer'

Drake Bell was revealed as Ice King on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Episode 8. His performance during the competition was impressive, showcasing his strong vocal skills. Ice King's unmasking surprised many, as his performance style and clues had kept viewers guessing until the big reveal.

Singing Miley Cyrus' 'Midnight Sky', Ice King hinted at a chequered history involving Nickelodeon and a 2008 win in a Teen Choice Award, leading to being revealed as Drake Bell from 'Drake & Josh'.

Drake Bell was behind the Ice King mask (@fox)

Joining 'The Masked Singer' was a no-brainer for Drake Bell

After his unmasking, Drake Bell shared how much fun he had being part of 'The Masked Singer', comparing it with his time on 'The Masked Singer: Mexico'.

"I was fortunate enough to have the experience of doing 'The Masked Singer: Mexico'. And so when 'The Masked Singer: America' called, I was like, 'Oh, absolutely.' I had such a blast on the other version that it was... you know, a no-brainer to come in and join it," Bell said of what made him say yes to the show a second time, as per Toofab. "And I think it's something that, it's fun. You get to play along," added the former Nickelodeon star.

Drake Bell previously appeared on 'The Masked Singer: Mexico' (@fox)

'The Masked Singer' Thanksgiving special will air on Thursday, November 28, at 8 pm ET on FOX.