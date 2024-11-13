'The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Viewers place bets on legendary comedian under Macaron mask

Group C on 'The Masked Singer' will be performing in the new episode

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Fans of 'The Masked Singer' think that one and only comedian Whoopi Goldberg might be masked up as Macaron. Each week, viewers have been digging deep into the vocal cues and mannerisms, and a pretty good number of them seem convinced that the voice and energy of Macaron sound like Goldberg's. With a deep voice, signature laugh, and undeniable stage presence, many fans are convinced that this is possibly the star behind this character.

The only hints that have been thrown out tend to fit into Goldberg's life and career, which has only gotten speculation stronger. Some fans pointed out how Macaron's colorful costume-a hippie-themed outfit, complete with a flower crown, tie-dyed suit, and rose-colored glasses-could be paying homage to Goldberg's colorful, bubbly personality. What's more, being an EGOT winner, she's a natural fit for a show like 'The Masked Singer', which often taps into legendary stars of iconic careers.

As the mystery keeps dragging, anxious fans await every hint that could prove their prediction. As of this time, however, they have a bet on Whoopi Goldberg as the celebrity behind the Macaron mask.

What are the clues for ‘The Masked Singer’ mask Macaron?

Masked Singer contestant Macaron is a lively, hippie-inspired character with peace and positivity in a colorful twist. Leading from the head, Macaron begins with a classic flower crown. This can add meaning to a free-spirited vibe in style. Rose-colored glasses complement the flower crown with a very vintage theme of the 1960s. Around the neck, there is a necklace that adds into the playful hippie theme.

Equally unique and eye-catching is the body of Macaron. The head is a large, purple macaron cookie with large, expressive eyes and a wide, cheerful smile- instantly friendly, instantly fun is the look of this creation. The body of the Macaron consists of two stacked macarons, one red and one blue, giving the costume its quirky, layered shape. Small stacks of macarons attach to each forearm, resembling colorful cuffs and adding dimension.

That would be a flowing, tie-dyed shawl and matching pants, similarly teeming with bright colors and swirly patterns evocative of the hippie lifestyle. All in all, Macaron's costume exudes a friendly, free-spirited air that is as fun as it is colorful, making this contestant look memorable and full of personality.

Macaron on 'The Masked Singer' (@fox)

'The Masked Singer’ fans think Macaron will be eliminated after Group C finals

On 'The Masked Singer', many fans have been guessing that Macaron will be the next to go post the Group C finals and ultimately end up in 7th for the season. Speculation has been building up about the elimination order since Leaf Sheep was teased to leave in the Group A premiere in 15th place. Coming in 14th was Dust Bunny in Group B's premiere, while Ice King went out first in Group C, taking 13th place. Buffalo fell out in the playoffs for Group A in 12th place, with Bluebell leaving in 11th during Group B's playoffs.

Sherlock Hound went home in 10th place during the playoffs of Group C, while Woodpecker took 9th place in the final of Group A. Goo got eliminated in the finals of Group B, placing 8th, and now the fans believe it's Macaron's turn to fail at the 7th place of final Group C.

After Macaron's predicted exit, the top six would include Showbird coming in 6th, Ship in 5th, and Royal Knight exiting just before the finale in 4th. They then expect Strawberry Shortcake, Chess Piece, and Wasp to fight through the finale, whereby Wasp takes the crown for this season's winner.

Whoopi Goldberg is rumored to be under Macaron (The View/YouTube)

Whoopi Goldberg is one of the few to have ‘EGOT’

Whoopi Goldberg is one of those few entertainers designated as "EGOT" winners. This is the title given to people who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony - the big four American entertainment awards. Only a handful of people have ever managed to attain something considered as one of the highest honors in the entertainment world.



Goldberg won an Emmy for her work in television, which includes working in 'Beyond Tara: The Extraordinary Life of Hattie McDaniel'. She won a Grammy Award for a comedy album titled 'Whoopi Goldberg: Direct from Broadway'. Her Oscar was for the unforgettable performance in 'Ghost' (1991) where she won Best Supporting Actress. Finally, she completed the EGOT with a Tony Award for co-producing the Broadway show 'Thoroughly Modern Millie'.



Whoopi Goldberg on 'The View' (YouTube/The View)

'The Masked Singer' airs every Wednesday at 8 PM on Fox.