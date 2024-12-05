'The Masked Singer': Meet the three semifinalists vying for the Golden Mask trophy

‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12 Semifinals will feature great performances by Wasp, Buffalo and Strawberry Shortcake

The semifinalists of the 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 have been revealed! In Episode 10 of the Fox singing competition titled 'Quarter Finals: Merging of the Masks', the remaining contestants—Goo, Wasp, Buffalo, and Strawberry Shortcake — delivered some truly spectacular performances. Wasp wowed the judges and audience by singing a beautiful rendition of 'Standing Next to You' by Jungkook, while, Goo performed 'Iris' by Goo Goo Dolls. On the other hand, Strawberry Shortcake sang 'Closer' by Tegan and Sara, and Buffalo wrapped up with 'You’re Still the One' by Shania Twain.

Wasp and Buffalo directly advanced to the semi-finals after receiving more support, which meant Goo and Strawberry Shortcake were left to compete against each other in an "epic smackdown." Goo kicked off by belting out 'Hold On, I’m Comin' by Sam & Dave and soon after, Strawberry Shortcake sang Alessia Cara's 'Scars To You Beautiful.' After the final vote, Strawberry Shortcake became the third semifinalist, sending Goo home. The celebrity hiding his real identity behind the Goo mask was revealed to be NFL player Kodie Turner.

When does 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Semi-Finals air?

For those of you wondering, let us tell you, that the 'Semi-Finals: The Final Three' episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 will be released next week on December 11, 2024, Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on Fox.

In addition to this, the viewers can also catch the latest episodes of the popular Fox singing show on a couple of other streaming platforms such as DirecTV Stream, fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, as well as Sling.

What to expect from 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Semi-Finals?

In the upcoming semi-final episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 scheduled to air on Thursday, December 12, the fans will get to see the top 3 contestants including Strawberry Shortcake, Wasp and Buffalo face off for the last two spots in the grand finale.

During next week's episode, the viewers will be treated to some power-packed performances as these brilliant singers give their blood and sweat to grab a spot in the finale. The episode will feature all three semifinalists performing the anthem “Some Nights.”

