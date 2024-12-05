'The Masked Singer' heats up as four masks battle for the spotlight

As the quarter-finals of 'The Masked Singer' approaches, fans find themselves speculating on the next to go home; with the Buffalos, Wasp, Goo, and Strawberry Shortcake already in battle. In an online poll, most viewers predicted that Goo is most likely to be eliminated, followed by Strawberry Shortcake and then the Buffalos. Interestingly, Wasp was seen as the least likely to leave, with many fans confident in their strong performances and stage presence.

Goo, who was rescued by the "Ding Dong Keep It On" bell during the earlier part of the season, has received mixed reviews and some have raised questions over consistency. Strawberry Shortcake's emotive delivery has been one of the most appealing so far to the audience, but whether their style will be enough to distinguish them in this cutthroat competition remains a concern. The Buffalos are a trio with consistent harmonies, but the group dynamic may actually be more detrimental than beneficial compared to solo artists. Wasp appears to be a fan favorite because of their song choices and exciting vocalist. Well, it's anyone's game; but fans are already ready to face an emotional elimination.

When will 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 semi-finals air?

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 semi-finals, which will be known as 'Semi-Finals: The Final Three,' will air on Wednesday, December 11, 2024. The episode will be a heated one as the final three contestants will compete head-to-head for a place in the finale.

Expect big performances and dramatic moments as all the remaining performers fight for survival in the game.

When will 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 finale air?

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 finale will air on Monday, December 18, 2024. Fans can tune in as the top two finalists will have a final showdown for that coveted Golden Mask Trophy. This marks the end of the season for the competition, as those remaining singers will be required to reveal their true identity after their last performances. Make sure to catch the finale to witness the big unmasking and find out who takes home the trophy!

'The Masked Singer' airs Wednesdays at 8 pm on FOX.