‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12: Goo gets unmasked as an NFL star during quarter-finals

During the 'Quarterfinals: Merging of the Masks' episode of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 which aired on December 4, the final four including Wasp, Strawberry Shortcake, Goo, and Buffalo went head-to-head against each other to secure a spot in the semifinals of the Fox singing show.

In Wednesday's episode, the fans witnessed the unmasking of Goo who lost to Strawberry Shortcake in an intense battle. For the showdown, Goo performed “Hold On, I’m Comin’” by Sam & Dave, meanwhile, Strawberry Shortcake sang “Scars to Your Beautiful” by Alessia Cara.

Before the masking, the judging panel made their guesses for Goo. Ken Jeong thought it was Shaquille O’Neal. Rita Ora named John Cena. Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg went with Kobie Turner and Robin Thicke guessed Aaron Donald.

In the end, Jenny is the one who makes the right prediction for Goo. The celebrity who was hiding his identity beneath the Goo mask was none other than the Los Angeles Rams Defensive End Kobie Turner.

NFL star Kobie Turner was beneath the Goo mask on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (YouTube/The Masked Singer)

Goo was previously saved from elimination during Group B finals '60s Night' on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12

Before his elimination during the quarterfinals of 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Goo was previously on the verge of getting eliminated from the beloved singing competition during the Group B finales.

Then, Goo was saved by the bell rang by Jenny McCarthy who has served as a judge on the musical program since 2019. However, this time, luck wasn't on Goo's side as he ended up getting evicted from the show.

Goo was previously saved from elimination during Group B finals on 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 (YouTube/The Masked Singer)

NFL player Kobie Turner ran three A cappella groups during his high school days

Keeping aside his NFL career, Kobie Turner is also known for his amazing singing skills. During his high school days, he also used to run not one not two but three a cappella groups. Soon after, he bagged the nickname 'The Conductor.'

In addition to this, Kobie has also got the golden opportunity to perform the national anthem at Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings games. We must say, he can pursue a music career after retiring from football.

NFL player Kobie Turner ran three A cappella groups during his high school days (YouTube/The Masked Singer)

NFL star Kobie Turner shares Goo helped him to 'be a true version' of himself

Following his elimination from 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, Kobie Turner took to his Instagram page and talked about his experience on the singing show by writing, "I was Goo on Masked Singer Season 12!! I could not be more grateful to all those who made this show so special for Alissa and I. Goo team, you will forever have a special place in my heart."

"To Ali, thank you for helping me find my authentic voice again, and pushing me to new limits. To Goo, you helped me be the authentic, true version of myself that I’ve been longing to be. All of the goofiness and fun, the realness and vulnerability; every gift you gave me I will cherish forever. And because of you, I’m fighting harder to be the truest version of myself everyday; to be all of who I am, and to embrace that fully," he added.

"To everyone who has watched and supported me along the way, thank you. This is only the beginning of what’s to come for me musically! Much love, and peace out from your neighborhood friendly GOOOOBERRRRRR!!!" Kobie concluded.

A post shared by Kobie Turner (@kobieturner)

