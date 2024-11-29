Fans outraged as ‘The Masked Singer’ spoils its own season with random leaks

'The Masked Singer' is loved by fans for its mysterious reveals, but lately, several leaks have disappointed them

FOX really messed up this Thanksgiving when it accidentally released spoilers for 'The Masked Singer' Season 12 Group C Finals ahead of the episode airing. Fans were livid to find out that the results for the Group C Finals had been published in an article on the FOX website, complete with a link to a video showing the outcome. Some eagle-eyed viewers were able to screenshot the article and video before they were taken down, and disappointment went into overdrive among fans who had been waiting for the episode to air.

These leaks spoiled the surprise of who would go home in the Group C Finals and left fans with a sense of betrayal from the network over the ruined suspense. Many took to social media to express frustration, and some even called for better handling of spoilers in order to protect the excitement of the show. This was made even worse by the timing of the leak, right around Thanksgiving when viewers were preparing to enjoy the holiday special. The fans felt that the magic of 'The Masked Singer' was somehow ruined by this careless release of information, and it became crystal clear that FOX's mistake disappointed the show's devoted fanbase.

"I honestly hate it when fox sometimes does this especially someone from the UK who watches the show religiously and I know it's not their fault most of the time but it feels like 'Why do they sometimes do it,'" a disappointed fan wrote on Reddit. "Honest advice to deal with Fox don’t watch this episode if they feel the consequences of spoiling s--t they might stop," said another. "I hate to say it but you’re right! They need to learn," replied another.

Spoilers leaked for 'The Masked Singer' Season 13

Spoilers for Season 13 of 'The Masked Singer' are out, and it is all thanks to a very unlikely source. In an Instagram post, singer Alisan Porter let slip the first big clue about this season's theme. In the post, Alisan posed with the show's vocal coach, Amy Chapman, and hanging from Amy's lanyard was a card displaying the words "Lucky 13" alongside the show's logo.

The phrase "Lucky 13" has been presumed to be a theme of the season. Immediately, fans began to speculate what that could mean. Some think it may refer to a theme for the entire season, embracing the number 13 as both lucky and unlucky. There is also speculation that it could be tied to a specific episode or a Vegas-themed night, where contestants might perform songs related to the city or from artists who've had residencies there. It was deleted almost immediately but that didn't stop fans from screenshotting the clue for all to see.

Hints related to 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 have already surfaced (@fox)



When is 'The Masked Singer' Season 13 releasing?

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 will premiere in spring 2025. Though the release date has not been confirmed, it is supposed to be around that time of the year every time. This season will see the return of Rita Ora to the panel, taking over from Nicole Scherzinger, who had to step down due to other commitments. So, all announcements about the commencement are on the lookout and expected at the beginning of 2025.

'The Masked Singer' Season 13 will air next year (@fox)

