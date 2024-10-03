'The Golden Bachelorette' 'high-maintenance' star Pascal Ibgui lists the 3 things he'll never do

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui is a French salon owner who leads a lavish lifestyle

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA: In the recent episode of 'The Golden Bachelorette', Pascal Ibgui showcased his diva-like attitude. In a private confessional, he admitted to being quite high-maintenance in real life. Additionally, the French native also admitted that he doesn't like doing household chores such as cooking, cleaning, laundry, and more. "I don't like to cook. I don't like to clean. I don't like to do laundry. You know I'm a little bit high maintenance," Pascal shared in a private confessional.

For those curious, Pascal is a 69-year-old French salon owner who lives a lavish lifestyle, enjoying travel, shopping, and collecting luxury cars. Pascal's salon which goes by the name of Pascal Pour Elle is located in Chicago. It offers a range of services, including hair extensions, thermal hair straightening, and Kerastase intensive conditioning. His salon also offers ionic conditioning treatments, triple moisturizing along with other spa services.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui claims he's high maintenance (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos swoons over Pascal Ibdui's hot looks

Joan Vassos is still head over heels for Pascal, even though he has an aversion to cooking or cleaning the house. This week, Pascal secured the very first one-on-one date with Joan. When asked by the producers why she chose Pascal for the date, Joan replied, "He’s hot. I think he’s very confident. He has some spunk, he’s funny. But I think we need to get to know each other.”

For their date, Joan and Pascal first hopped in a sports car and then, took a private jet to Las Vegas. “We’re going to live like that high roller lifestyle,” Joan shared in a private confessional. During their romantic outing, the pair was joined by a special guest: the iconic musician Wayne Newton, who serenaded them.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos gushes over Pascal Ibdui's hot looks (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Pascal Ibgui had a tough childhood

Later in the date, Pascal Ibgui opened up to Joan Vassos about his difficult childhood experiences. While having a conversation with Joan, Pascal shared intricate details about his upbringing in France.

“I had a very tough childhood where money was always an issue. We were living in an apartment where we were six in a room, two in each bed. We had no bathroom, we had no shower. I was very resentful because I never had my mom or my dad come up and give me a compliment or sit here and give me a hug and tell me, ‘I love you,” Pascal said.

Pascal then moved to the United States. At the end of the date, Joan presented Pascal with a rose. Shortly after, the two of them indulged in some PDA on the High Roller Wheel. It seems like Joan and Pascal's bond is getting stronger with each episode.

'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant Pascal Ibgui grew up in France (@abc)

'The Golden Bachelorette' airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET only on ABC.