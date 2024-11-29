‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Pascal Ibgui turns heads on lunch date with mystery woman

‘The Golden Bachelorette’ star Pascal Ibgui was previously hitched to Tracy Ibgui

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui is moving on following his short-lived romance with Joan Vassos! Not long ago, the 69-year-old salon owner was spotted out and about in public with a mysterious woman.

The ABC show reality star was seen leaving the fitness club East Bank Club in Chicago, Illinois. Shortly after, paparazzi captured him on a lunch date with a mysterious woman. In one of the photos that has popped up online, the two can be seen enjoying each other's company while having lunch. Another photo showed Pascal and his rumored girlfriend engaged in a conversation. At the time of writing, Pascal has not made any official comment about his current relationship status. It seems like he is trying to keep his new romance with his lady friend under wraps.

'The Golden Bachelorette' stars Joan Vassos and Pascal Ibgui (Instagram/@thegoldenbacheloretteabc)

Why did Pascal Ibgui quit 'The Golden Bachelorette'?

For the unversed, Pascal Ibgui decided to self-eliminate himself from Joan Vassos's season of 'The Golden Bachelorette' after the Fantasy Suites. He left the ABC dating competition in the seventh week.

Following his fantasy suite date with Joan, Pascal admitted to the 61-year-old private school administrator that he didn't have any strong romantic feelings towards her and felt there was no point staying in the show.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos envisioned a potential future with Pascal Ibgui (@christopherwilliard/ABC)

Who is Pascal Ibgui's ex-wife?

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui was previously married to Tracy Ibgui, according to Life & Style. It has been reported by the media outlet that Pascal tied the knot with his now ex-wife Tracy on August 19, 2001, in Illinois.

During their marriage, Pascal and Tracy welcomed two children together, a son named Maxim and a daughter named Sara. The pair pulled the plug on their relationship after nearly 10 years of marriage.

At that point, Tracy filed for divorce from Pascal, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason behind their split. They finalized their divorce in May 2012. The court granted them a divorce after several failed attempts at reconciliation.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui was previously married to Tracy Ibgui (Instagram/@saraibgui)

How many kids does Pascal Ibgui have?

Pascal Ibgui who shot to fame after appearing on 'The Golden Bachelorette' is a doting father of his three children. Pascal experienced fatherhood for the first time when his eldest child, daughter Natalie Crystalle, was born.

In addition to this, Pascal shares two kids, Maxim and Sara with his ex-wife Tracy Ibgui. Currently, Pascal and his younger children live in Chicago, while, Natalie resides in Canada. Speaking of Natalie, she is a mother to her son, Pryce, and often posts heartwarming photos of the two of them on her Instagram.

On the other hand, when we talk about Pascal's second child, son Maxim, he completed high school in 2021 and is currently pursuing his studies at Indiana University. Pascal's youngest child, daughter Sara just graduated high school earlier this year in May. At the time of writing, she is one of the many talented students at Loyola University Chicago.