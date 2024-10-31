'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui has just made one of the biggest mistakes of his life

TAHITI, FRENCH POLYNESIA: 'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui made the unexpected decision to leave Joan Vassosafter their Fantasy Suite date, which was his biggest mistake. Despite the chemistry they shared, Pascal's deep-seated self-doubt clouded his judgment, resulting in a heartbreaking self-elimination that left both him and Joan in shock

Joan had been gradually developing feelings for Pascal, envisioning a promising future together. However, during a crucial moment, he voiced his fears with a hurtful remark. "I know what true love feels like and I don’t feel that for you." His words stung, revealing his insecurities and worries about being rejected. While Pascal felt that Joan wasn’t putting in enough effort, he failed to recognize the truth: she was ready to open her heart to him, and he was potentially letting a once-in-a-lifetime connection slip away. If he had continued the process a little longer and embraced the journey, he could have discovered that love was right within reach. Instead, his decision left Joan shattered, forcing her to grapple with the consequences of his departure.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos' spiritual date sets Pascal Ibgui off

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui seemingly had high expectations with Fantasy Suite, however, Joan Vassos had a different vision in mind. Instead of candlelit dinners and whispered sweet nothings, she surprised him with a lively Tahitian buffet and a spiritual ceremony, emphasizing her desire for deeper connections beyond the physical.

While Joan embraced the experience with enthusiasm, Pascal couldn't shake his confusion. He realized he wasn't quite ready for such a profound and spiritual date, especially when he had envisioned a more romantic setting. The entire setting seemed to set him off and pushed him to self-eliminate.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Pascal Ibgui doesn't want to be a rebound guy

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos found herself drawn to Pascal Ibgui's vibrant personality, envisioning a potential future together. However, Pascal hesitated, wary of stepping into the role of Joan's rebound husband, especially after she mentioned how he reminded her of her late husband. This realization led him to make the painful choice to walk away, fearing he could never truly fill that space in her heart.

Catch thrilling drama on 'The Golden Bachelorette' Season 1 Men Tell-All on Wednesday, November 6 at 8 pm ET on ABC.