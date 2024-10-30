Pascal Ibgui faces down his biggest fears as emotions threaten to destroy 'The Golden Bachelorette' A-team

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Pascal Ibgui, a salon owner, finds himself in a state of confusion as he approaches the Fantasy Suites

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Pascal Ibgui is still pondering over his life choices! 'The Golden Bachelorette' contestant is one of the remaining suitors gearing up for a trip to Tahiti for the Fantasy Suites next week. In the upcoming episode, Pascal, a salon owner from France will be competing against Guy Gansert and Chock Chapple to win Joan Vassos's heart. From the very beginning of the show, Joan was taken aback by Pascal's charming personality and French accent.

However, during the Hometown Dates episode that aired on Wednesday, October 23, Joan expressed her concerns about Pascal to his daughter, Natalie. “My biggest fear is that I will pick him, and he won’t pick me too," Joan told Natalie. To reassure her, Natalie replied, “I truly don’t think that he’s not going to pick you. I just don’t feel that. To be honest, I do really hope that it’s him at the end because I feel like you’re already family." Joan echoed the same sentiment by saying, "I feel the same way." Joan's greatest concern may become a reality. As per the spoilers shared by Reality Steve, Pascal decided to leave the ABC dating show because he wasn’t in love with Joan and his mixed feelings contributed to his major decision.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Pascal Ibgui still has his walls up

'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos received much-needed approval from Pascal Ibgui's family during the Hometown Date. Despite this, Pascal remained guarded and struggled to navigate some emotional barriers.

“She’s been accepted into my family and my friends. I feel very happy of their validation. My wall’s still up a little bit, but it’s nice to feel that feeling of vulnerability, out of emotion, out of love and, you know, it's as a good feeling," he shared in an interview.

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Joan Vassos has strong feelings for Pascal Ibgui

Throughout 'The Golden Bachelorette', Joan Vassos developed a strong connection with Pascal Ibgui. Speaking of her bond with Pascal, Joan said, “I have stronger feelings for him now than I did yesterday."

“The fact that his walls are up makes me a little hesitant because I have strong feelings for him, so I don’t want my heart to be broken. I’m not sure if he’s ready. I don’t know if he’ll ever get there. All this is getting really real, and I’m getting scared," Joan further added.

