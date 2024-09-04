Devin Strader feels the heat as Jenn Tran's brother seems to share his mother's strong opinion

HILLSDALE, NEW JERSEY: Jenn Tran of 'The Bachelorette' has a strong support system, as viewers have followed her journey to find love throughout Season 21 of the dating reality show. In a June 2024 TikTok video, Jenn called her brother James Tran, who is older than her, her "biggest fan" and "biggest hater."

Although James doesn't have the same platform as his sister, he gained notoriety in September when it was revealed exclusively by Life & Style that his ex-partners had warned him about contender Marcus Shoberg.

Rumors about the contestant's dubious history started to surface as viewers followed Jenn and Marcus's love story on the show, and he made it to the final two episodes. An informant stated that his ex-girlfriends "reached out and got in contact" with James while they were filming, in response to the disparaging remarks made about Marcus.

Before the September 3, season finale episode, the insider exclusively informed Life & Style, "[​​Marcus’ exes] were worried for Jenn." Marcus is a "toxic, narcissistic, pathological liar," James was informed.

Jenn Tran's brother, James skeptical about 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finalists (@abc)

Devin Strader gets no blessings from 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran's brother

When it comes to Jenn's potential suitors, James is not playing around. In the Tuesday episode, he stated, "As a big brother, you know, my role here is to grill the guys."

And when Devin Strader asked for permission to pop the question to Jenn, he stayed true to that reassuring feeling. Devin remarked, "Jenn keeps me grounded."

"We've been through a lot of things similarly with our relationships, and you know I only want to do this once, and I want to do it with the woman that makes me the happiest. You know, I would love to have your blessing to propose to her."

James swiftly declined Devin's plea, saying that while he's happy to have been asked, he can't grant his approval until he's seen Marcus.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 star Devin Strader shunned by Jenn Tran's brother (Instagram/@devin.strader)

Jenn Tran's brother is skeptical about Marcus Shoberg's intention with 'The Bachelorette'

"If I got an 'I love you' from Marcus today, it's going to change everything," Jenn stated before Marcus visited her family. A few seconds later, Marcus responded: "I'm not in love with [Jenn] right now, but I do have strong feelings for her, and I do see a future with us, but I also have uncertainty and reservations and I think that explaining that to [her family] so close to a potential proposal is going to be a difficult thing."

"As the protective brother, I was looking for more of him opening up about his relationship with Jenn," James stated.

Jenn subsequently revealed that she feels Marcus's hesitancy stems from the tragedy of his upbringing, but James was skeptical and afraid that Jenn would fall for emotionally unavailable men again. James assured her that no matter what she does, he is "super proud" of her.

Jenn Tran's brother skeptical about 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 runner-up Marcus Shoberg (Instagram/@marcus__edward)

Who is Jenn Tran's mother?

When she participated in Joey Graziadei's season of 'The Bachelor', she disclosed that her parents were divorced. Jenn has a close connection with her mother, as she previously stated during the After the Final Rose episode in March 2024, when she was announced as the star of 'The Bachelorette'.

“She came here from Vietnam. She left medical school to give my brother and me a better life,” Jenn revealed at the time.

“When my dad left, she took on the role of two parents and never complained once. She’s just always been there through thick and thin for my brother and me no matter what. She honestly just means everything to me.”

Jenn Tran's mother Trinh unhappy with 'The Bachelorette' final suitors (abc/@johnfleenor)

