Who is Justin Assada dating? ‘Perfect Match’ Season 2 star gets cozy with Grammy-winning musician

'Perfect Match' Season 2 star Justin Assada is currently dating Grammy-winning musician Maren Morris

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Justin Assada, who gained widespread recognition from his appearance on the second season of the popular Netflix dating series 'Perfect Match,' is officially no longer available on the dating scene. Justin’s newfound fame from the show has thrust him into the spotlight, and it looks like he’s embarked on a new chapter in his romantic life. According to People magazine, Justin is now dating Grammy-winning musician Maren Morris.

The news of their romance emerged just days after Justin posted a photo of Maren on his Instagram Story. In the intriguing snapshot, Maren, famous for her hit song 'Middle,' was seen lounging comfortably across from Justin at a chic restaurant. Maren appeared relaxed, leaning back in a booth while enjoying a cocktail and giving a captivating glance towards the camera. Accompanying the photo, Justin wrote, "Scary movies + Sushi @marenmorris," which only added to the buzz about their blossoming relationship.

Justin Assada shares he went from 'hinge dates to crazy dates' after his appearance on 'Perfect Match'

Despite not finding love on 'Perfect Match' Season 2, which aired earlier this summer, Massachusetts native Justin Assada has maintained friendships with several of his fellow cast members, including Harry Jowsey.

When Justin appeared on Jowsey’s 'Boyfriend Material' podcast in July, Harry Jowsey joked that Justin was planning to date an unnamed “superstar.” While Justin didn’t reveal any specific names, he did acknowledge that his stint on the dating competition show had boosted his chances in the romance department.

“I went from bottom of the barrel Hinge dates in Boston and then all of a sudden the show comes out, and there’s these people that I used to watch on TV or, like, listen to their music growing up, not to sound too conceited, but they’re in my DMs,” Justin said. “And now I’m out here, and I’m going on a pretty crazy date Thursday with someone that’s, like, it blows my mind. But yeah for right now, I’m just exploring the field and kind of just navigating it," he further added.

Grammy-winner singer Maren Morris was previously married to Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris, a Grammy-winning artist known for her impact on the country music scene, was previously married to fellow musician Ryan Hurd. In October 2023, Maren took the significant step of filing for divorce from Hurd, who is 37 years old. The couple shares a 4-year-old son, Hayes. In her divorce filing, Maren cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their separation. The two country artists, who married in 2018, finalized their divorce in January 2024.

As part of the divorce proceedings, they reached a property settlement agreement, which was based on a prenuptial agreement they initially signed in February 2018 and later amended in October 2022. Despite starting their marriage with much promise and excitement, they ultimately parted ways as they navigated the complexities of their separation.

Maren Morris came out as bisexual in June 2024

In June 2024, Maren Morris publicly revealed her bisexuality, making the announcement just four months after finalizing her divorce from Ryan Hurd. The timing coincided with Pride Month, a time dedicated to celebrating LGBTQ+ identities and communities.

Following a highly successful, sold-out concert in Phoenix, Maren felt compelled to take to Instagram to share her truth with her fans and followers. This moment marked a pivotal point in her life and career, as she embraced her identity and stood in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.

"Happy to be the B in LGBTQ+, happy pride," she wrote alongside a series of photos at the time. In some of the snapshots shared with her followers on the platform, the great singer proudly waved a Pride flag.