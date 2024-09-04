Calls to cancel 'The Bachelorette' grow after Jenn Tran made to endure controversial ratings move

Jenn Tran forced to relive her engagement to Devin Strader after their split during 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Finale

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Rewatching her proposal to her ex-fiance Devin Strader in the 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale brought Jenn Tran to tears during the September 3 episode. This raises the question of whether a reality dating show should be allowed to continue if its lead is forced to watch a proposal after their separation just for the sake of TRP.

In the episode that aired on Tuesday, September 3, viewers discovered that Jenn had unexpectedly proposed to Devin. The engagement was eventually shown with Jenn and Devin sitting awkwardly next to one another, despite host Jesse Palmer's earlier indication that they wouldn't be airing the proposal because Devin had broken up with Jenn.

Jenn Tran broke down during 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale (@abc)

In the scenario, Jenn put a ring on Devin's finger after he said yes. Devin responded by dropping on one knee and opening the box containing her Neil Lane ring.

The couple hugged and shared a lovely kiss. During the live After the Final Rose episode, Jenn reminisced, "That was what I thought was the happiest day of my life," and she said she "does not regret" proposing to the Devin she was with, in Hawaii.

"That man does not exist anymore." Jenn had disclosed earlier in the evening that Devin had called her off their engagement around a month ago.

Jenn, the ABC lead, was seen fighting back tears and struggling to breathe in between each sentence as she told the live-studio audience all of this. While it broke the hearts of many around her, including several Bachelor Nation alumni (Rachel Recchia was seen wiping away her tears and Jenn's entire family awkwardly seated in the audience), it also touched millions of others like us who had to watch Jenn go through the proposal again in front of our TVs, only this time with her ex—who she claims ghosted her after getting engaged—next to her on the couch.

So, what was the purpose of this? A spectacular proposal following a heartbreaking split may increase TRP for the reality TV program, but it is not the most moral thing to do on the side of the producers.

Rachel Recchia seen crying at 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale (@abc)

Why did Devin Strader and 'The Bachelorette' Jenn Tran break up?

Jenn reported that Devin expressed his sorrow about the engagement, saying, "He basically said he didn't love me anymore and didn't feel the same way. He was checked out. It wasn’t what he wanted anymore."

While Jenn said she pushed for their relationship, she claimed Devin refused to explore couple counseling.

"We left Hawaii engaged," Jenn added, sobbing. "I thought I found the person I wanted to spend the rest of my life with. As soon as we left Hawaii, things were different."

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader brokeup with fiancée Jenn Tran (ABC/@johnfleenor)

Jenn Tran calls out Devin Strader for clubbing and following fellow 'The Bachelor' co-star post breakup

Jenn questioned why Devin had started following 'The Bachelor' Season 28 contestant Maria Georgas on Instagram the morning of their breakup, among other accusations Jenn made during their reunion. She also stated that following their breakup, he went "clubbing" with Jeremy Simons, another competitor from season 21.

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader accused of clubbing after breakup with Jenn Tran (@abc)

Devin Strader had 'doubts' about Jenn Tran following 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 engagement

Devin seemed to giggle uneasily during the exchange. "I was regretfully late on letting you know," he stated, adding that following the show, he "had a lot of doubts."

"I wanted to spend the rest of my life with you." She shot back, saying, "I wanted to have a family with you, and you didn’t see those things. You said to my mom that you knew what it was like to be abandoned, and you never wanted to do that to me."

'The Bachelorette' star Devin Strader had doubts about his fiance Jenn Tran (Instagram/@bacheloretteabc)

