Sutton Stracke loses it as 'RHOBH' sisters refuse to play by her made-up rules

In the Tuesday, December 17 episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 14, Jennifer Tilly, Sutton Stracke, and Kyle Richards discussed how Dorit Kemsley is unaware of the significance of Sutton's new sisterhood agreement. Jennifer spoke about Dorit behind her back, criticizing the behavior of the group. She emphasized that no one should be talking about each other when they’re not around.

Sutton was the one who first mentioned sisterhood, which infuriated Dorit, and she was also the first to shout at Erika Jayne and Dorit for breaking the rules.

Sutton Stracke's rules ain't fit for 'RHOBH'

We share Erika and Dorit's opinion that Sutton's regulations are utterly ridiculous. It's about women talking behind their backs about each other until they see it on TV, then screaming about it again at the reunion, then making up and repeating it all over again as if they're amnesiacs, wondering how they got all these black eyes and strained relationships.

We believe Erika’s dinner conversation with Kyle that evening is a perfect example of how friendships should function. We don't say things about our friends behind their backs that we wouldn't say in front of them, but when we talk about them, we say things differently.

That conduct is perfectly acceptable. Even if Erika may have discussed Dorit with Kyle in a different way, it doesn’t imply that she didn’t also address the same things directly with Dorit. Erika was not incorrect just because she disregarded the guidelines Sutton provided, such as appointing her as President Pro Tem for this Girls' State squad.

Bozoma Saint John calls out 'RHOBH' star Sutton Stracke

The pivotal moment occurred at the conclusion when Erika and Dorit discussed Dorit and Sutton's rivalry with Bozoma Saint John, who had just returned from a vacation to Brazil. Boz's assessment of almost everyone appears to be accurate thus far, particularly about Sutton.

Erika and Dorit brought up the issue, and Boz suggested calling a "tribal council" so everyone could discuss it openly without upsetting Sutton and the new rules she established for this legislative session, which no one has accepted. Boz stated that although she liked the concept of discussing it in the group, it isn't practical to accomplish anything since nobody digs deep or examines their feelings; instead, they simply quarrel.

Can you guess what took place here? They all start fighting, thus it seems that Boz was given the future by Jennifer's beach home ghost.

Sutton Stracke trying to change the face of 'RHOBH'

Sutton went on to say that she wants everyone in the group to feel free to be honest and transparent, without fear of social rejection. It seems that Sutton is genuinely invested in creating this dynamic.

Although we don't believe that group dynamics operate that way, what do we know? She wants to be allowed to express herself without fear of retaliation.

