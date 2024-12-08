How 'RHOBH’ star Jennifer Tilly’s divorce from 'The Simpsons' co-creator led to massive windfall

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star Jennifer Tilly's net worth will blow your mind! In the latest episode of Bravo's popular reality show, Jennifer spilled the beans on her divorce settlement from her husband, 'The Simpsons' co-creator Sam Simon. In Tuesday's episode of 'RHOBH' Season 14 which aired on Tuesday, December 3, Jennifer joined the other ladies for a group getaway at Mission Pacific Beach Resort in Oceanside, California. For the cast trip, Jennifer also packed her $33,000 Louis Vuitton purse.

During a private confessional, the actress-turned-professional poker player talked about her split from her husband Sam, saying, “My ex-husband was Sam Simon, who created ‘The Simpsons.' “I was married to him for seven years. We were together for about 10 years." "When we got divorced, I got a piece of ‘The Simpsons’ in the divorce settlement, and nobody knew that The Simpsons was gonna go on for trillions of years. So, every day, honestly every day, I’m like, ‘Thank you, Sam,’” she further added.

'RHOBH' star Jennifer Tilly got a piece of 'The Simpsons' in her divorce settlement (Bravo)

Who is Jennifer Tilly's ex-husband Sam Simon?

Sam Simon co-created the iconic American sitcom 'The Simpsons' alongside James L. Brooks and Matt Groening. The show premiered on Fox in 1989, but Sam left the series in 1993 with a lucrative deal.

It was stated that Sam would be receiving around $20 million to $30 million every year from the show's licensing fees and merchandise, as per a report by The Washington Post. Simon died in 2015 after a battle with cancer, and he famously donated his $100 million fortune to charity.

'RHOBH' star Jennifer Tilly's ex-husband Sam Simon was one of the co-creators of 'The Simpsons' (Bravo)

How much money does Jennifer Tilly earn from 'The Simpsons'?

Jennifer Tilly and Sam Simon were married from 1984 to 1991, but despite their split, they remained on friendly terms afterward. While appearing in a November 2021 episode of Los Angeles Magazine's 'The Originals' podcast, Jennifer opened up on her earnings from 'The Simpsons'.

At that point, in time, the 'Made in America' actress mentioned that her portion of the earnings from the show are equal to one-third of Sam's current income from the animated show. “I used to do a lot of movies because the roof was leaking, or to pay for the plumbing, and now I don't have to,” the Bravo housewife shared on the episode.

'RHOBH' star Jennifer Tilly has an estimated net worth of a staggering $40 million (Instagram/@jennifertilly)

What is Jennifer Tilly's net worth?

Oscar-nominated actress Jennifer Tilly has an estimated net worth of a staggering $40 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. She accumulated her wealth through her work as an actress, poker player, and reality TV personality.

'RHOBH' star Jennifer Tilly and Sam Simon were married from 1984 to 1991 (Instagram/@jennifertilly)

