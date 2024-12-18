'RHOBH' stars Dorit Kemsley and Camille Meyer’s strained past erupts in fiery clash

'RHOBH' stars Dorit Kemsley and Camille Meyer clash in Season 14 Episode 5

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Episode 5 is set to be a fiery one, with Camille Meyer making a guest appearance at a dinner party. It’s no secret that Camille and Dorit Kemsley have never been friends, and their long-standing feud is about to take center stage. In the preview clip, Dorit and Camille air their grievances, and as expected, things quickly escalate.

Camille fires the first shot, accusing Dorit of always being “condescending” toward her. Dorit doesn’t hold back, snapping back that Camille was always a “total c**t” to her. The explosive exchange shocks the group, revealing the deep-rooted tension between the two. Their issues go way back to the infamous "puppy gate" saga, where Camille sided with Lisa Vanderpump. Another incident fueling their rocky history occurred at a cast dinner when Camille exposed Dorit and her husband Paul 'PK' Kemsley’s alleged financial troubles, claiming PK owed millions to one of Camille’s friends. The two are ready for more drama. Moreover, this confrontation highlights how Dorit is the target this season.

‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley calls Camille Meyer the "thirstiest" person

After Camille's continued jabs at Dorit, the 'RHOBH' star confronted her during an exclusive interview with Page Six in November 2023. “I don’t think I’ve ever met or seen a thirstier person than Camille Grammer. Period,” Kemsley said at BravoCon in Las Vegas. “She just wants her name mentioned,” Dorit added, joking that Camille is “dehydrated.” She added, “So, she can keep doing whatever she’s doing. I don’t really pay attention. I don’t really know many people who do.”

‘RHOBH’ star Dorit Kemsley calls Camille Meyer the 'thirstiest' person (Bravotv)

Camille Meyer brands Dorit Kemsley ‘boring and overplayed’

When Bravo posted a clip featuring Dorit's chic windchime moment with Jamie Lee Curtis, Camille couldn't resist commenting, writing, “Boring and overplayed.” This wasn’t the first time Camille threw shade at Dorit. In 2022, Grammer went on a Twitter tirade (now known as X) about Kemsley. "I think [Dorit’s] so boring. She is cute but insufferable,” Grammer tweeted live during an episode of 'RHOBH', responding to a fan who asked for her take on Dorit's 2021 home invasion.

Camille Meyer was once a full-time housewife on 'RHOBH' (Instagram/@therealcamille)

'RHOBH' alum Camille Meyer suggests Dorit Kemsley should be replaced

'RHOBH' alum Camille has even called for Dorit to be replaced on the Bravo show. In 2021, she tweeted, “I think Denise (Richards) should replace Dorit. DK hasn’t had a storyline in years and is protected.” Referring to Dorit’s husband, PK, Camille added, “PK made her interesting this season.”

'RHOBH' alum Camille Meyer makes controversial comment about the Bravo show (Instagram/@therealcamille)

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 14 airs on Tuesdays at 9 ET on Bravo.