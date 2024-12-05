'Silo' Season 2 Episode 4 Preview: Like Solo, it is fairly hard to trust this character

Introduced in 'Silo' Season 2, Solo is the only survivor of Silo 17

Tension is at an intense level in 'Silo' Season 2, as the latest episode hints at the unfortunate fate Silo 18 is moving towards. Graham Yost's science fiction drama series enjoys a massive fan following, all thanks to its gritty narrative, which is set against the backdrop of a dystopian world. While Season 1 essentially takes place inside Silo 18, the latest season has shed light on the grim fate faced by Silo 17.

The latest season also introduces viewers to Solo (Steve Zahn), whose lone survivor status in Silo 17 is surely raising eyebrows. However, not only Solo, but there is one character who is too hard to trust, and the latest development further sheds light on his cunning, making it clear that this character has all the ingredients to turn things bad to worse.

Why Bernard Holland cannot be trusted in 'Silo' Season 2?

Tim Robbins in a still from 'Silo' (Apple TV+)

On the surface, Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) is the epitome of a studious student who goes by the books and is too rigid to learn anything new, which is quite evident in the 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3, where discerning the situation can turn disastrous in Silo 18, he turns to 'The Order.' Judge Mary Meadows (Tanya Moodie) tries to instill some sense into the man that Julitte Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) surviving the outside is something that never happened before, so it's silly to refer to the book. Regardless of Meadows' suggestion, the man goes by the book, which tragically ends with Terry Cooper's (Matt Gomez Hidaka) demise.

While this highlights Bernard's inability to adapt, the mayor of the Silo 18 is also manipulating things for his own good, which unquestionably will be challenged in the upcoming episodes as Meadows is circling on him and finds out that the man has been lying about Nichols going outside on her own accord, and when confronted, the shrewd man keeps mum.

What could be Bernard Holland's next course of action in 'Silo' Season 2?

A still from 'Silo' (Apple TV+)

While Bernard might be assured that his cunning actions will eventually lead to residents bowing down in front of him, the 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3 suggests otherwise. Bernard's actions have only further fanned the rebellion, who are not only hell-bent on challenging the authoritarians but also avenging the heartbreaking demise of Cooper. It's also possible that the rebellion will get support from Bernard's own shadow Meadows, who is also not convinced of his ability to head the Silo 18.

However, the former head of IT will surely not let this happen so easily, as Bernard will surely play his cards more cunningly to establish his control over the Silo and if he somehow gets the whiff of Meadows being a threat, he may also plot to get rid of her. Not only that, we have seen Bernard manipulating public perception for his own good, which I am sure will be his biggest power against his enemies. That said, Episode 4, will introduce a more ambitious Bernard who will stop at nothing to cement his power within the Silo.

