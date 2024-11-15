'Silo' Season 2: One of TV's best shows just came back with a 'total let down' premiere

'Silo' Season 2's premiere was a real punch in the gut and we can't express our disappointment enough

The long-awaited return of 'Silo' Season 2 hit Apple TV+ on Friday, November 15, but honestly, it was a letdown. After a thrilling 'Silo' Season 1, expectations were high for a deep dive into the silo mysteries, but the premiere felt like a waste of time. Instead of jumping into the action, we get a slow, filler-heavy episode focused on Juliette Nichols's survival, with scenes that drag on far too long and do little to move the plot forward. It’s frustrating when a show with so much potential spends its opening episode on unnecessary details and flashbacks.

The one twist at the end didn’t make up for the slow pacing, and it left me wondering if 'Silo' really has anything new to offer this season. If this premiere is any indication, the show might be wasting its best moments on filler.



'Silo' Season 2 just premiered with the most disappointing episode

'Silo' Season 2's premiere was a real punch in the gut. After the intense, mystery-filled first season, I was all in for the next chapter. But the premiere? It felt like a whole lot of nothing. I’m all for slow burns, but this was just tedious. It’s packed with long, drawn-out shots of Juliette wandering around empty halls. I kept waiting for something, anything, to happen, but instead, I watched her fumble around for what felt like an eternity. It's like the show was killing time rather than driving the story forward.

The flashbacks were even worse. Instead of blowing the torch on the mystery, they just felt random, disconnected, and totally unnecessary. It’s like the writers thought, "Let’s throw in a few flashbacks just to fill the silence." But they didn’t add anything valuable to the plot or character development. It was just more filler, more waiting. And that pacing? Absolutely brutal, and the worst part? There was no payoff. By the end of the episode, I still didn’t feel any closer to understanding what’s going on with the silos.

Well, being one of the best TV shows in a while, I was eagerly waiting for Season 2 to drop, but if the rest of it follows this direction, 'Silo' is in serious trouble. However, it looks like we aren't alone on this one. Fans of the show have been expressing their frustration with 'Silo' Season 2's premiere too.

'Silo' Season 2 Episode 1 leaves fans disappointed

As soon as 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 1 was released, fans expressed their dismay under a Reddit thread. A fan said, "Season 1 was amazing. What a total let down for the S2 opener. Boring as hell and left on cliffhanger (only excitement of the episode). Reeeeeaaaaly hoping this isn’t a sign of what’s to come."

A disappointed fan remarked, "Im not exaggerating, this could be up there with the worst follow up first episode of any hit show I’ve ever seen. If you haven’t watched it, just watch the recap on season 1 fast forward to the last 3 minutes and you will have enjoyed the exact same amount as all of us that wasted our time with the whole episode. The writers must have been on strike, and Apple TV said “Idea…let’s hire a retired wood shop teacher to write the first episode.” Just make your season 9 episodes instead of 10 you lazy f***s. I spent more time on this post than they did on the episode. F****r out."

Pointing loopholes in the screenplay, a fan added, "I get that the whole gap-crossing was supposed to convey her engineering smarts and all, but…

You know when she tied the rope to the railing, climbed down, and tried to swing across the gap? It showed that the other side of the gap had railing, too, so presumably it had railing one level up, too. She could have just walked over a bit and tied it off at the end of the walkway so she could climb down without having to swing across.

Or she could have used the recycling chute to get there."

A fan commented, "IKR? So dull. Spent half the episode looking at an almost black screen while she fiddled around with ropes and bits of metal for some reason. The flashbacks weee pointless and annoying. Kept wanting to fast forward.." Another added, "The flashbacks were annoying in the first one too. Theres too many of them. And this entire first episode was about building a bridge. What's next, she walks up the stairs?"

How to stream 'Silo' Season 2?

Subscribers to Apple TV+'s streaming service can watch the 'Silo' Season 2, which will transport you to the fascinating world of courtroom drama.

Apple TV+ charges a monthly subscription fee of $9.99 for access to all of the platform's original episodes and films.

