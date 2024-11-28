'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3 fans are convinced over one Silo 17 theory

'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3 sheds light on the tragic fate of Silo 17

Following the lukewarm response to the debut episode, Graham Yost's 'Silo' Season 2 is picking up its pace as Episode 3 predicts an ominous future for the residence of Silo 18. Alternating between Silo 17 and 18, the first two episodes' storyline circles around Juliette Nichols's (Rebecca Ferguson) struggle to survive following her departure from her Silo. However, Episode 3 offers her a new sense of purpose when Solo (Steve Zahn) shares the tragic fate Silo 17 has to go through following the circumstances that are eerily similar to Nichols.

Now, Nichols is hell-bent on returning to her original Silo, but doing it all alone is a challenge of another level. Luckily, she now has Solo by her side, who knows all the key workings of the Silo 17. However, while the two are sure they are the only survivors in Silo 17, fans are speculating the presence of a third one, and if it is true, things will surely get complicated for Nichols.

Is there a third survivor in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3?

Initially, Nichols's arrival at Silo 17 has her struggling all alone, but soon she finds a glimmer of hope in Solo. Regardless, things are undoubtedly going to turn grim from here on, as Episode 3 hints at the prospect of a third person in the Silo.

The biggest indication of the existence of the third person in the silo emerged when Nichols' rope was cut. Nichols can't cut open her own rope, Solo, on the other hand, never left his vault. In addition, the presence of fresh dead bodies is also a major takeaway hinting that a third person is lurking in the shadows, who might have been waiting for Solo to come out of the vault.

Who could be another survivor in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3?

While there is very little information available about Silo 17, we can still assume that it has to be someone who has control over Solo. In the initial minutes of the 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3, Solo reveals that he was told by the mayor of Silo 17, Rusell, to hide inside the vault and never to open it. Now, it is possible that this third person can be Russell.

However, now the question arises: if it's indeed Russell, why Solo and he are not living together? It could be possible that Russell is indeed living with Solo, but both are tricking Nichols to go to Silo 18. Another possibility has to be related to Solo's poor mental health. I'm pretty sure Solo, who has been living all by himself for many years, is in a vulnerable and traumatized state, which is highlighted when he first appears in front of Nichols. It could be possible that he is suffering from a mental health condition, something like a split personality disorder. Where his one personality is causing all the chaos, whereas the other personality is unaware of this fact.

Fans speculate the presence of a third survivor in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3

As soon as 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3 premiered, fans shared their two cents under a Reddit thread, speculating about a potential third survivor in Silo 17.

Sharing an interesting theory, a fan said, "There should definitely a third person alive in silo 17. It can't be Solo who cut the rope because at that time the bridge wasn't there yet and the timeframe wouldn't be sufficient for Solo to get to the stairs, go up a level and cut the rope... Unless there is another access through the vault for Solo to go upstairs. I got the feeling that he wasn't lying when he said this is the farthest he got away from the vault's door."

Another added, "The rope scene, the "Creeper" camerawork from the floor above, the 2 dead bodies and Solo thinking Juliette was a hallucination is pretty telling that Solo wasnt seeing "Ghosts" but a real live person who killed the 2 fresh bodies outside the door."

A fan noted, "I’m stressed now that the bridge is built and solo is not in the vault… I definitely think someone has been biding time for this opportunity. Was I over analyzing or did it look like there was some sort of line/rope coming out of the vent next to the vault?" "I feel like there’s definitely a 3rd person inside Silo 17," said another fan.

Another fan shared, "Prediction: Solo didn't just imagine people, he really did see someone. That person is someone who maybe hates Silo and wants to kill him for maybe killing the two before his vault or is someone working for the pact trying to kill the last living persons of that silo."

