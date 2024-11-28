This 'Silo' Season 2 character is stealing the spotlight as fans root for him

'Silo' Season 2 introduces a new character who holds a crucial role in the storyline

Contains spoilers for 'Silo' Season 2

With the release of 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3, one thing is clear: the upcoming episodes will be brimming with elevated tension that can either make or break Silo 18. Created by Graham Yost, Season 2 essentially alternates between Silo 17 and 18, where the latter is experiencing high-level pressure following Juliette Nichols's (Rebecca Ferguson) departure, with Mayor Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins) on his toes, attempting to restrain the escalating tension.

On the other hand, Nichols, who has survived the intense conditions outside and managed to enter Silo 17, is now trying to go back to her Silo. However, she also gets to meet an unlikely survivor in the abandoned Silo, which is left in shambles. Without any other place to turn to, this survivor can be the key to Nichols' way back home.

Who is Solo in 'Silo' Season 2?

A still from 'Silo' Season 2 (YouTube/@appletv+)

Introduced in the 'Silo' Season 2, Solo (Steve Zahn), as his name suggests, is the lone survivor of the Silo 17. For the first two episodes of the latest season, we only get glimpses of Solo, who is mostly seen peering out of a slit in a vault door. Solo is a resourceful man who knows the ins and outs of Silo 17. However, living alone for so long has taken a mental toll on the man, who appears to be too vulnerable and hesitant at first but slowly opens up to Nichols, shedding light on the disastrous fate of his Silo.

His vulnerable mental health is highlighted when Nichols ate the chicken stew Solo gave her, noting that he was checking if she was a real person. In addition, in 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3, Solo shares that once the rebellion started, he was asked to stay inside the vault by Russell, Silo 17's mayor, and has been inside the vault ever since.

How can Solo help Juliette in 'Silo' Season 2?

Rebecca Ferguson in a still from 'Silo' (Apple TV+)

Though not much backstory about Solo has been established thus far, one thing is clear: he is well-versed in the workings of Silo 17, which might be a key to Nichols's way back home. After realizing that her Silo can also succumb to a fate similar to Silo 17, it's evident that Nichols is more desperate than ever. Still, to go back home, she needs a suit to survive, and here Solo steps in and reveals about firefighters' suits. However, the cabins in silo 17 are flooded, and to retrieve the suit, Nichols has to employ a pump machine to breathe while she dives in the water, which has to be operated by someone from the outside, and for that, she seeks Solo's help, who at first hesitates but eventually comes around.

Now, Solo can be a game changer not only for Nichols but also for Silo 18's survival. As the witness of the destruction faced by his Silo, owing to false hopes, Solo can present his testimony, which can help control the outrage in Nichols's Silo. Not only that, I also feel there is more to Solo's story. Maybe he is hiding something that can be related to the presence of a third person, as we have seen Solo mentioning he never came out, but Nichols shared that there are fresh bodies, which indicates they were killed recently. It could be possible that Solo himself is petrified of this third person, and given his mental state, he could have thought that it's just his imagination and let it go. Or, in another shocking twist, it is feasible that Solo is facing serious mental issues and might be suffering from a split personality disorder, where his violent personality might have killed people while his other personality is unaware of this fact. If that is the case, Nichols's way back home will not be an easy trip.

Fans shower love on Solo for 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3

Steve Zahn as Solo in a still from 'Silo' Season 2 (Apple TV+)

As soon as 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 3 made its debut, fans were quick to express their admiration for the lone survivor of Silo 17, Solo, under a Reddit thread.

A fan said, "I love Solo's portrayal. That is a damaged and traumatized man if I've ever seen one." Another added, "He’s stir crazy from years of isolation, but intelligent and thoughtful. He doesn’t want to talk about the nearby dead bodies, mostly likely because he did not want to do what he had to do to them. But he’s starved for human interaction."

A fan shared, "Solo is very interesting, I'd like to learn more about his story and Silo 17. I'm starting to like Judge Meadows and her dedication to finding the truth and going out. Great ending!" Fans are also loving Nichols and Solo's interaction as one noted, "I loved seeing how sweet and patient jules was with solo."

'Silo' Season 2 trailer

This article contains remarks made on the Internet by individual people and organizations. MEAWW cannot confirm them independently and does not support claims or opinions being made online.