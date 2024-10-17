Rebellion and new characters: 5 things we learned from 'Silo' Season 2 trailer

Contains spoilers and speculations for 'Silo'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Apple TV+'s 'Silo' Season 2 is all set to make its debut on Friday, November 15. Created by Graham Yost, the science fiction drama is based on Hugh Howey's 'Silo' trilogy of novels. The first season of 'Silo' introduces viewers to the strange and secluded dystopian world where 10,000 people live in a society governed by restrictions they think are intended to protect them.

However, things take a turn for the worst when engineer Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) begins discovering horrible secrets about Silo, leading her to the outside world, which, contrary to her belief, is isolated and a wasteland. After the Season 1 finale, fans were left questioning Juliette’s fate and her ability to navigate the tough world beyond. With Season 2 on the horizon, the new trailer teases some thrilling developments. Let’s dive into what we can expect in 'Silo' Season 2 based on the trailer!

1. What will happen to Juliette Nichols in 'Silo' Season 2?

Rebecca Ferguson in a still from 'Silo' (@appletv+)

The 'Silo' Season 2 trailer focuses on Juliette's battle for life outside the silo after being exiled. Juliette is shown fighting against a malfunctioning suit and toxic air while seeking sanctuary in another silo. Her journey grows more risky as she attempts to grasp the interwoven silos.

It is probable that in Season 2, Juliette could confront substantial hurdles as she navigates the poisonous world outside of her original silo. However, I am confident that she, with the assistance of a new character, Solo (Steve Zahn), will overcome all challenges and emerge victorious while also uncovering the truth behind the silos.

2. What causes the rebellion in 'Silo' Season 2?

Trailer of 'Silo' Season 2 hints at a rebellion (@appletv+)

The trailer of 'Silo' Season 2 also suggests a rebellion within the silo, fueled by rising suspicion among the residents. The occupants of Juliette's silo are suspicious, fuelled by the odd circumstances surrounding her departure.

While Bernard Holland (Tim Robbins), the silo's leader, claims Juliette died bravely, many occupants remain doubtful, causing instability. Rising tensions and information repression may spark a rebellion, disrupting life within the silos.

3. Who is Solo in 'Silo' Season 2 trailer?

Rebecca Ferguson and Remmie Milner in a still from 'Silo' (@appletv+)

The 'Silo' Season 2 trailer also introduces a new character, Solo. He is one of the remaining survivors in a separate silo that Juliette discovers. Initially angry, he cautions her not to attempt to open the entrance to his silo, even threatening her life.

Now, this is a fascinating development that might hold the key to all silo-related answers. When we add books to the account, Solo becomes an important person in Juliette's journey, guiding her through the process of communicating with the other silos, including her own.

4. Will Juliette Nichols return to her silo in 'Silo'?

Rebecca Ferguson in a still from 'Silo' (@appletv+)

The trailer for 'Silo' Season 2 suggests that Juliette's journey to her own Silo will be difficult, as she will encounter tremendous hurdles. After being exiled, she finds more silos and encounters Solo, a survivor who may be able to help her connect with them.

However, her homecoming would be hindered by the fact that Bernard, the head of her silo, believes she is dead, which leads to rebellion. Julliete may probably encounter significant challenges in uncovering the truth behind the silos, and in doing so, she will wind up in her silos.

5. Are there any other survivors besides 'Silo'?

A still from 'Silo' (@appletv+)

The 'Silo' Season 2 trailer alludes to additional survivors, which is reinforced by Solo's appearance. Now, the discovery of Solo strongly suggests that there are survivors and that the other silos may still be occupied.

The trailer teases the presence of further silos and implies that some may have survived, while others may have been destroyed, leaving just a few survivors distributed throughout multiple silos.

'Silo' Season 2 trailer