'Silo' Season 2 Episode 2 preview: Who is the man behind the door? Answer heralds danger

Contains spoilers for 'Silo' Season 1 and Season 2

Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) has no time to waste as she embarks on a dangerous mission to uncover the mystery behind the silos in Apple TV+'s 'Silo' Season 2. 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 1 centers on Nichols as she fearlessly inspects a new silo in the hopes of uncovering new evidence or signs that may help solve the enigma behind these dystopian residences.

Nichols soon gets a glimmer of hope as she decides to investigate a flickering light and the strains of 'Moon River', believing it could be a signal from a survivor. However, after considerable effort and putting her life at risk, the sound turns out to be just a fan, which profoundly disappoints her. As she accepts defeat, a startling twist uncovers the existence of a new survivor, offering Nichols a newfound hope, or does it?

Who is the man behind the door in 'Silo' Season 2?

Nichols discovers a survivor in the concluding moments of 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 1. It was a miracle to find a survivor in such an abandoned setting, but unfortunately, this man seems less than glad to see Nichols. The anonymous man acknowledges Nichols's struggle to survive in such a terrible environment, but then threatens her with grave consequences if she attempts to unlock the door.

While 'Silo' Season 2 Episode 1 does not reveal this new character's identity, but based on the Maker's earlier announcements, we can infer that it is Solo (Steve Zahn). Solo is the only survivor of this devastated silo that appeared at the beginning of the episode. Now, life outside of a silo is somewhat unpredictable, so Solo's reaction to Nichols is natural, but his appearance also increases the likelihood of greater survival in this new silo.

Juliette Nichols to find new clues in 'Silo' Season 2

After living in this new silo, it's clear that Solo has firsthand knowledge of events, rebellions, and information that might benefit Nichols in the long-term. While finding Solo is a huge relief for Nichols, her predicament has only just begun. Solo is wary of Nichols and is unlikely to trust him. To avoid his hostility, Nicholas must convince him that she intends no harm and earn his confidence. Once she's won over Solo, the two of them can navigate the new silo and unravel the deepest mysteries.

It's possible that the silos are interconnected through secret tunnels, which could lead to new discoveries. In addition, Solo could be critical for the survival of Nichols's own silo, which is heading into a rebellion, as suggested by the trailer for Season 2. Not only that, but having lived alone in the seculded silo, Solo may have developed advanced survival capabilities that can assist Nichols, not just in surviving, but also in uncovering the secret behind these silos.

