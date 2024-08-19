Why was Rachel Recchia hospitalized? 'The Bachelor' alum claps back at trolls over her appearance

'The Bachelor' alum Rachel Recchia was recently hospitalized for an emergency kidney surgery

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Rachel Recchia, former star of 'The Bachelor,' recently responded to concerns and criticism about her appearance, revealing that she had been battling a serious illness. Rachel shared that she was hospitalized due to a severe kidney infection that had spread to her back muscles. Her recovery was extensive, requiring over a month of antibiotics administered through a PICC line.

The antibiotics led to extreme fatigue and nausea, causing noticeable weight loss, which raised concern and speculation among her followers. Some comments even criticized her appearance, with accusations of plastic surgery or remarks about her looking unwell. In response, Rachel shared her story to clear up any misconceptions, emphasizing that her appearance was a result of her illness, not cosmetic procedures.

'The Bachelor' alum Rachel Recchia was hospitalized after kidney infection (Instagram/@pilot.rachel)

Rachel urged her followers to be more mindful and understanding when commenting on others' appearances, reminding them that looks can often be deceiving and may reflect underlying health issues. "Just to address this, I have been extremely sick since may i was in the hospital for a bad kidney infection that spread into my back muscles. I was on antibiotics through a picc line for over a month. the antibiotics made me so tired and nauseous, which led to the weight loss everyone has been commenting on. I am aware I look 'sick' because I was sick. please be mindful, I love you all,” Rachel wrote.

'The Bachelor' alum Rachel Recchia reveals she's bad at picking men at dating

Rachel Recchia, known for her roles on 'The Bachelor,' 'The Bachelorette,' and 'Bachelor in Paradise,' recently opened up about her struggles in the dating world. In a candid TikTok video, Rachel humorously admitted to having a history of poor choices when it comes to men, lightheartedly referring to herself as having "the worst picker on planet Earth."

Rachel explained that, despite believing she’s making logical decisions, they often don’t turn out well. This realization has prompted her to set a new goal for the year: to start recognizing red flags in potential partners and make better choices in her dating life. She also shared that she’s learned a lot about herself since being on the show. Despite her dating challenges, she remains optimistic, revealing that she’s not using any dating apps at the moment and hopes to meet someone "in the wild."

'The Bachelor' alum Rachel Recchia recently opened up about her struggles in the dating world (Instagram/@pilot.rachel)

Are Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones still together?

No, Rachel Recchia and Aven Jones are not together. Following Rachel's season of 'The Bachelorette,' the two did try to rekindle their relationship, but their efforts were ultimately unsuccessful. Aven has since confirmed that while they are on "cordial" terms, they have both moved on from pursuing a romantic relationship.

They maintain a friendly relationship, and Aven has expressed his support for Rachel's current endeavors, indicating that there are no hard feelings between them. "We try to, you know, make things happen or whatever, but it just didn't end up working out for us… Happy for whatever she's doing," he said.