Who is Jeremy Simon’s mother? ‘The Bachelorette’ star’s mom has questions about Jenn Tran

FAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT: In the recent episode of 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, fans enjoyed thrilling Hometown dates with Jenn Tran and her final four contestants. The episode featured Jeremy Simon, who brought Jenn to his hometown of Fairfield, Connecticut, where she had the chance to meet his family. For Jeremy's hometown date, he took Jenn on a trip to run errands at a local grocery store. During their outing, they unexpectedly ran into Jeremy's aunt. In a confessional, Jeremy shared how meaningful it was for him to have Jenn meet his family and experience this special moment together.

Jeremy noted that he could never have imagined proposing without first introducing Jenn to his family. “It’s really great to just see everyone, I could never get engaged without introducing Jenn to my family," he said in a confessional. During the Hometown date, Jenn met Jeremy's mother, Karen Simon. Karen expressed some skepticism about Jenn's feelings throughout the visit, and it became clear that she wasn't sensing a strong connection between her son and Jenn. "I don't know her, her perfect guy isn't Jeremy. I just met her," Karen said of Jenn. It seemed as though Jeremy's mother had completely extinguished the small spark of potential between Jeremy and Jenn.

'The Bachelorette' star Jeremy Simon's family seems unimpressed by Jenn Tran

Jeremy Simon, a prominent contestant on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, experienced a tense Hometown date with Jenn Tran that left his family unimpressed. Jenn felt deeply disheartened by the visit, as the feedback from Jeremy's family was far from encouraging.

Jeremy's mother, in particular, offered a lukewarm farewell to Jenn, saying, "I wish you good luck on your journey." This comment only deepened Jenn's sense of disappointment. The day was particularly challenging for her, as the high stakes and expectations for the Hometown date made its lackluster outcome even more disheartening.

'The Bachelorette' star Jeremy Simon took his sweet time to form a bond with Jenn Tran

Jeremy, a 29-year-old real estate investor from New York, New York, experienced a slow start to his relationship with Jenn Tran. On the premiere night, he arrived in a flashy red sports car, but his time with Jenn was cut short when Brian Autz not only took Jenn away but also drove off with the car, putting Jeremy at a disadvantage.

Throughout 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, Jeremy participated in several group dates, including one at Calder Park Raceway in Melbourne, Australia. During this event, the men competed in a race, and Jeremy made a memorable impression by pulling over to share a kiss with Jenn. Although he didn't win the race, his gesture was enough to earn him the group date rose from Jenn.

Later in the season, just a week before the Hometown dates, Jenn gave Jeremy a one-on-one date in Seattle. This special time together allowed them to share meaningful and magical moments, significantly deepening their connection.

'The Bachelorette' stars Jeremy Simon and Jenn Tran share similar future goals

During their one-on-one date, Jeremy shared with Jenn his deep love for his mother and the importance of his Jewish faith. He explained that, while he wouldn’t expect her to convert, he would like to raise their children in the Jewish faith, as it is a crucial part of his identity. Jenn responded positively, sharing that she often has Shabbat dinner with her Jewish friends in Miami and that she is open to the idea. She also expressed her desire for their children to be exposed to her Buddhist beliefs, and Jeremy was receptive to this idea as well.

Jeremy seems to be contemplating his future with Jenn, and they share aligned goals for what lies ahead. With his stability, maturity, kindness, and sense of humor, Jeremy would make an excellent husband—qualities that Jenn values in a partner.

Although their relationship started slowly, this gradual development is a strong reason for them to eventually get engaged. Their bond isn't driven by the excitement of thrill-seeking activities or fleeting physical attraction. Instead, they're building a deep connection through genuine understanding and meaningful interactions.

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 airs on Mondays on ABC at 8 PM ET.