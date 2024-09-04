Jenn Tran's mother is furious with her daughter's choice on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 Finale

Jenn Tran's mother seemed skeptical following her meeting with 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 final suitors

HILLSDALE, NEW JERSEY: As viewers have followed 'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran's search for love in Season 21, she has a strong support network. When the New Jersey native competed on Joey Graziadei's season of 'The Bachelor', she disclosed that her parents had split.

Jenn and her mother Trinh have a strong connection, which she talked about after she was selected as the lead of 'The Bachelorette' in March 2024 on the After the Final Rose episode.

Jenn Tran's mother, Trinh disappointed with 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 final suitors (@abc)

Jenn Tran's mother feels 'The Bachelorette' and Devin Strader needs more time

Jenn told her family that she has "equal" feelings for both men, but of two suitors Devin Strader had confessed to Jenn about his feelings while Marcus Shoberg had not. The Bachelorette informed her family including her mother, aunt Lylan, brother James, and best friend Nicole about the situation before the suitor could meet them on September 3 finale episode in Hawaii.

Devin was eager to meet the four when he arrived. In response to Lylan's question on whether he could ensure that Jenn "always feels loved and safe," Devin said, "To be that person would be a blessing for me."

Trinh remained dubious about the entire procedure, though. "I think they need more time to understand each other," she remarked.

Jenn told her mother that Devin "wants to understand me, he wants to see all these parts of me." She went on to say that includes her Vietnamese culture.

Jenn told her mother that Devin wants to help her raise their kids and he wants Jenn's mother to teach their kids Vietnamese." However, her mother was left unimpressed.

Devin Strader fails to persuade Jenn Tran's mother in 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 finale (Instagram/@devin.strader)

Marcus Shoberg fails to confess his love for Jenn Tran to 'The Bachelorette's mom

Marcus told Trinh about his experience in the foster care system and not knowing who his original parents were when Trinh first asked him about himself. He continued by talking about some of his military experiences.

Marcus was directly questioned by Trinh and Laylan if he was in love with Jenn. "I believe that I can get there. I know that I'm not right now," he stated.

"I've been missing this feeling of certainty, and that makes me unsure. I want to get there for her. The only reason I'm struggling with it is because of how much pressure I put on myself to be a good husband and good father to be able to provide the things that I didn't have when I was growing up and to be able to provide the things that Jenn didn't have when she was growing up."

Marcus continued, "The feelings that I have for your daughter are real, and I do believe we can get there."

'The Bachelorette' Season 21 runner-up Marcus Shoberg fails to express his love for Jenn Tran (Instagram/@marcus__edward)

Who is ‘The Bachelorette’ star Jenn Tran’s father?

The reality star is obviously devoted to her mother, but her relationship with her father is far more complex, and they are now at odds. Jenn revealed that her parents had been "separated but still living in the same household" for six years, while she was attempting to build a connection with Joey.

She went on, "I always felt so unwanted by my dad. Just, like, the whole family situation growing up, I never felt loved."

Jenn continued, saying that her dad was no longer a part of her life and that their relationship had "deteriorated to basically like nothing toward the end of us living together."

'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran is not close to her father (youtube/@bachelornation)

Watch 'The Bachelorette' Season 21 on ABC.