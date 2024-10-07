Rotten Tomatoes #1 ranked TV show proves you don't need elves, superheroes, or supervillains to make a smash-hit show

'Nobody Wants This' has soared to the top of the Rotten Tomatoes list, breaking ratings records without relying on the superhero-action genre

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In the world of television, audiences have become accustomed to epic fantasies, superhero sagas, and supervillains ruling the ratings. However, Netflix's 'Nobody Wants This' has defied all expectations, becoming the #1 ranked show on Rotten Tomatoes and proving that heartwarming, character-driven stories can steal the spotlight. The romantic comedy, starring Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, focuses on the unlikely romance between a sex podcaster and a rabbi, drawing in viewers with its relatable humor and refreshing take on relationships.

This surprise success stands out among the usual rating giants like 'Agatha All Along', 'Penguin', and 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power'. While these shows have scored an overall rating of 82%, 94%, and 85% respectively, 'Nobody Wants This' has amassed a massive 95% overall rating, securing its position as the top-rated TV show. If you wondered what might be the driving force behind this successful accolade, we're here to discuss just that!

What sets 'Nobody Wants This' apart in a sea of action-packed hero-driven shows?

Adam Brody in a still from 'Nobody Wants This' (@netflix)

'Nobody Wants This' has achieved its impressive ranking through its commitment to authentic, character-driven storytelling, focusing on relatable characters and their everyday struggles. The show creates a sense of intimacy and emotional resonance, allowing the viewers to invest in the characters' journeys without relying on elaborate action sequences or fantastical world-building. We can relate to their struggles as we face most of them ourselves. This makes their characters more realistic and close to us.

Unlike the flashy, CGI-filled shows that are so common today, 'Nobody Wants This' stands out by keeping things simple and real. At the heart of the series is its portrayal of love in a messy, real-world context, mixing humor and heart through the unlikely romance of Joanne, a sex podcaster, and Noah, a rabbi fresh off a breakup. Their story captures the awkwardness and vulnerability of modern relationships, while the diverse character dynamics and witty dialogue tap into the human experience, offering a refreshing contrast to the often crowded landscape of loud, action-driven narratives.

Is the rom-com genre making a strong comeback in modern television?

'Nobody Wants This' is a rom-com series created by Erin Foster (Netflix/@hopperstone)

The success of 'Nobody Wants This' makes us realize the growing popularity of romantic comedies on TV again, proving that people still enjoy simple but well-told love stories. It's been a while since we laughed and cried on our couches with a box of tissues and 'Nobody Wants This' reminds us of the good old days.

Created by Erin Foster, the show combines the charm of classic rom-coms with a modern twist, tackling today’s issues in a relatable way. Its strength lies in focusing on the characters and using humor from everyday situations, reminding us that audiences appreciate stories about human connection. While big fantasy adventures can be exciting, sometimes it’s the small, emotional moments that stick with us the longest and have the most lasting impact.

'Nobody Wants This' trailer

'Nobody Wants This' is available to stream on Netflix.