A new star emerges in 'The Penguin' Episode 3 and it's a real fan-favorite

'The Penguin' continues to raise the stakes in Episode 3 but what impresses us is the spotlight on a supporting character

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: If you thought Colin Farrell as Oz/The Penguin would be the star of 'The Batman' spin-off, you are wrong. The HBO show continues to bowl us over with every episode and in this week's release, a new star has emerged. The show, which debuted on September 19, primarily revolves around Oz's struggle to rise to power in the chaotic underworld after Carmine Falcone's death. Though Farrell has been phenomenal in his role, the supporting cast members aren't missing out on any limelight either.

Cristin Milioti has already wooed us with her strong, scary, and domineering personality as Sofia Falcone. But the star of 'The Penguin' Episode 3 is Victor Aguilar aka Vic (played by Rhenzy Feliz), who remained relatively ignored for the first two episodes. Not only does this week's release give us a sneak peek into his life before the tragedy hit Gotham City, but it also signals his future in the show.

'The Penguin' Episode 3 offers a new perspective

Rhenzy Feliz as Victor Aguilar aka Vic in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

'The Penguin' Episode 3 opens with a flashback into Victor's life before the Riddler's flood. He came from a lower-middle-class family living in Crown Point. His parents were hard-working and honest, an absolute contrast to Vic's life post-tragedy.

Vic plans to meet his girlfriend and other friends on a building's rooftop to see the fireworks one night. It is at this moment Riddler's bombs explode, causing the city to flood. Vic watches his family meet a tragic end in front of him. Though 'The Batman' fans are aware of the city's tragedy and have seen it through the superhero's eye, it's refreshing and emotional to see it from the civilian's perspective for the first time.

The episode also explores Oz and Vic's unusual relationship in depth. It hasn't been long since Oz hired Vic to work for him as his driver, apart from helping him dispose of dead bodies more than often. OZ seems to care about the boy, however, he also threatens to kill him when he messes up with a job in Episode 2.

The latest episode circles back to Oz's care for him, offering him a generous salary for his work and standing up for him during lunch at a restaurant. He even allows him to walk away from the crime life. While Oz is as twisted as he can be, the events help us understand Vic's psyche. He is just a teenage boy who is still struggling with the trauma of losing his family. Moreover, working for Oz places him under a moral spotlight. He knows his father wouldn't be proud, yet deep down, this is the life he always wanted.

How 'The Penguin' Episode 3 changes everything for Vic

Colin Farrell and Rhenzy Feliz in 'The Penguin' (@hbo)

So far, Vic has been working under Oz's scare, who threatened to destroy him and his loved ones during their first meeting. Vic, having no choice and no place else to be, continues to work for Oz until Episode 3 when he reconnects with his girlfriend, Graciela.

Graciela is moving to California and asks Vic to accompany her and start a new life. Caught in a dilemma, Vic finally musters the courage to confront Oz. He walks away from the club and heads to the station. But then, something shifts. Vic realizes he doesn't want to leave this life of crime after all. With a heavy heart, he makes a choice and returns to the club.

When he witnesses Sofia and Oz being held at gunpoint by the Maronis, he slams the car into one of Maroni's men, thus saving Oz. This moment marks the beginning of a new Vic, the one who has truly accepted his new fate, who isn't scared anymore, and who could even kill someone if needed. Oz has finally found a reliable ally he can trust as he pursues his quest to become Gotham's next kingpin.

Three episodes of 'The Penguin' are available on Max.