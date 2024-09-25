Who stars in 'Nobody Wants This'? DC's 'Shazam' actor set to play Jewish rabbi in Netflix's rom-com

Netflix's upcoming rom-com series 'Nobody Wants This' brings an unusual love story to viewers on September 26

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: She's an outspoken, agnostic woman and he's an unconventional rabbi-- there's nothing common and yet when they meet, there's a spark. Netflix, in its upcoming rom-com series, introduces an unconventional love story between two individuals whose personalities and beliefs couldn’t be more different. What makes 'Nobody Wants This' extra special is its casting!

Erin Foster, creator of 'Nobody Wants This' takes inspiration from her real-life experiences to tell a heartfelt tale of love, destiny and commitment. "This show is based on the only good decision I ever made: falling for a nice Jewish boy. But I realized that being happy is way harder than being miserable — there’s nothing to complain about. So, I created this show based on all the ways that finding the right person can be so hard," Foster was quoted in a report by Tudum. As the series awaits its release, take a look at its cast members and the role they are playing:

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell in 'Nobody Wants This' (YouTube/@netflix)

Kristen Bell, best known for starring in 'The Good Place', which also bagged her a Golden Globe Award nomination, takes up the lead role of Joanne in 'Nobody Wants This'. The 44-year-old actress plays the outspoken, agnostic woman who falls in love with a man opposite her.

In real life, Bell calls herself non-religious, which has been the reason for "turbulence” with her mother in the past, as reported by People. Playing the role of Joanne seems to be a natural fit for her, as her beliefs resemble those of the character.

Adam Brody

Adam Brody in 'Nobody Wants This' (YouTube/@netflix)

Adam Brody, 44, who was born into a Jewish family plays a Jewish religious leader in the upcoming Netflix series. He is also Bell's love interest, Noah.

Brody is popular for his role in 'Mr & Mrs Smith' (2005), and 'Promising Young Woman' (2020). In 2019, he appeared as the adult superhero form of Frederick "Freddy" Freeman in DC's 'Shazam!’

Justine Lupe

Justine Lupe in 'Nobody Wants This' (YouTube/@netflix)

Justine Lupe, known for playing Willa Ferreyra in 'Succession', has also joined the main cast of 'Nobody Wants This'. She is Joanne’s gorgeous and quick-witted sister, Morgan. The sibling duo runs a podcast together.

Lupe was most recently seen in 'The Big Door Prize', released on Apple TV+ in June 2024.

Timothy Simons

Timothy Simons appears as Sasha in 'Nobody Wants This' (Instagram/@timothycsimons)

Timothy Simons plays the older brother of Brody's character in the upcoming series. His character Sasha is outlandish and eccentric with an unstoppable, delusional confidence.

In 2023, he played a small role in Prime Video's 'Candy Cane Lane'. His most notable project remains HBO's 'Veep', a comedy series aired between 2012 to 2019.

The recurring cast members include Jackie Tohn as Esther, Michael Hitchcock as Henry, Paul Ben-Victor plays Ilan, Sherry Cola as Ashley, Shiloh Bearman as Miriam, and Stephanie Faracy as Lynn.

How to stream 'Nobody Wants This'?

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody in 'Nobody Wants This' (Netflix/@stefaniarosini)

The official synopsis for 'Nobody Wants This' reads, "An agnostic sex podcaster and a newly single rabbi fall in love, but can their relationship survive their wildly different lives and meddling families?"

All ten episodes of 'Nobody Wants This' Season 1 will premiere on Thursday, September 26. Membership to Netflix is all you need to watch this extraordinary romance. Netflix membership can be purchased or renewed for a price as low as $6.99 / month.

'Nobody Wants This' trailer