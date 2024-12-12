'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby gets real about her son's addiction

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Mary Cosby continued to open up about her son Robert Jr.'s struggle with substance use. However, viewers couldn’t help but notice the absence of her husband throughout the ongoing storyline. Mary has finally opened up about her son's struggles for the first time with her co-star Angie Katsanevas.

However, she later reflected on the tough situation and claimed that she didn't have a family to lean on during these hard times. She shared, "I don't have a mom, I don't have a grandma, I don't have nobody I can call and say, 'Help me. My son is going through this. Help me. What can I do?" Mary's confessional fueled questions about her husband, Robert Cosby Sr's whereabouts. Mary and Robert live in separate states but stay in touch with each other. The Bravo star resides in Salt Lake City while Robert Sr lives in Las Vegas. Although Robert Sr denied filming the Bravo show, citing concerns about the negative portrayal by production, he continues to support Robert Jr. behind the scenes.

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby's husband Robert Sr is in Vegas (Bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby gets real about her husband Robert Sr's addiction

During the Aftershow session, Mary Cosby revealed that her husband Robert Sr also struggled with addiction. She also mentioned that Robert Sr. made an effort to be genuine and share every detail with their son, Robert Jr., that might help him navigate his struggles. She revealed that Robert Sr "enjoyed getting high" before his mother made him join the army.

Meanwhile, during ' Watch What Happens Live' with Andy Cohen, Mary admitted that she "wasn't nervous" to speak to Robert Sr about their son's addiction. She revealed that she needed her husband as he had also gone through the same experience and he was the one who could guide Robert Jr.

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby gets real about her husband Robert Sr's addiction (@bravo)

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby broke down in the confessional and blamed herself for Robert Jr's addiction. She tearfully said, "What did I miss? Was I not paying enough attention at some point that he went that far to the point where he didn't want to live? And where did I not secure him so he knows his worth? And he knows how much he means to me. Just, what happened? I mean, if I don't blame myself whose fault is it?"

Mary further insisted that it was her responsibility to help her son and make sure that he got the help. Robert Jr has since gone to a drug rehabilitation program and "is doing so good."

'RHOSLC' star Mary Cosby blames herself for Robert Jr's addiction (Bravo)

Catch the thrilling drama of 'RHOSLC' Season 5 on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on Bravo. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.