‘RHOSLC’ star Whitney Rose clears the air about her marriage

'RHOSLC' stars Whitney and Justin Rose are rumored to be facing marital issues

'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 couple Whitney Rose and Justin Rose have faced numerous ups and downs, but recent speculation suggests they may be experiencing a low point in their marriage. A social media account has claimed that the couple is going through a rough patch and could be heading toward divorce at any moment.

The account claimed, "Whitney is banking on the demise of her marriage to confirm her snowflake for next season!" However, Whitney took to the comments section to deny the divorce rumors, stating that they were false and that they were not getting a divorce. She wrote, "This is a lie and everyone should fact check before they put such reckless false information about someone's marriage and family." The couple has been dealing with marital issues since their Bravo show debut in 2020. Whitney has admitted that a lack of communication has been the primary cause of their conflicts.

Justin and 'RHOSLC' star Whitney Rose are still together (Instagram/@whitneywildrose)

Whitney Rose's 'RHOSLC' gig leaves Justin jobless

'RHOSLC' star Justin Rose, a self-proclaimed 'house-husband', previously worked as the Chief Sales Officer at LifeVantage Corporation before losing his job. The couple filmed intimate scenes for the Bravo show which left him jobless. During season 3, Justin reflected on being fired where he worked for nearly seven years.

He recalled his boss' conversation and said, "He said how much he appreciated the work I had done but, 'With Whitney being a public figure, I just didn’t see how we were going to be able to make this continue to work. That was how the conversation started." However, Justin bagged a new role in March 2023 and became president of Awakend. He has since become the co-owner and co-founder of sōl people.

'RHOSLC' stars Whitney and Justin Rose recently celebrated their 15th anniversary (Bravo)

How many children do Whitney and Justin Rose have?

'RHOSLC' couple Whitney and Justin Rose share two children, Bobbie and Brooks. 'In addition, Whitney is a stepmother to three sons from her previous marriage, while Justin is a proud father to three sons—Austin, Christopher, and Trey—from his first marriage. Additionally, Justin has two step-grandchildren. The couple's daughter Bobbie was recently rushed to the ICU after she faced complications with her asthma. The couple reached out to their followers for prayer and a good vibe for their 14-year-old daughter.

'RHOSLC' stars Whitney and Justin Rose share two children (Instagram/@whitneywildrose)

How did 'RHOSLC' stars Whitney and Justin Rose meet?

'RHOSLC' stars Whitney and Justin Rose met for the first time in a controversial situation. The couple crossed paths while working together, both being married to their respective partners at the time. However, the couple's connection led to an affair. Whitney's affair notably resulted in her excommunication from the Mormon church. Whitney and Justin eventually ended their previous marriage. The Bravo show couple exchanged vows in 2009 and now share two children. The couple has recently celebrated their 15th anniversary.