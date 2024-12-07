‘RHOSLC’ star Monica Garcia's exit is being teased as 'iconic' for the franchise

Monica Garcia exited 'RHOSLC' after just one season

Known for her sharp wit and no-nonsense attitude, Dorinda Medley from 'The Real Housewives of New York City' appeared to stir the pot on social media over Monica Garcia's exit from 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'. An unofficial X account with her name shared, "I just admit when Monica was let go from #RHOSLC I was worried they wouldn't recover, however I've been proved wrong big time! This cast is iconic." While the tweet doesn't directly shade Monica, it does insinuate that her absence hasn't hurt the show. In calling the current cast "iconic," Dorinda seems to imply that 'RHOSLC' has improved or thrived despite- or because of- Monica's departure. And, as one might expect, it is debatable whether this comment was subtle shade at Monica or simply praise for the remaining cast members.

Monica Garcia subtly attacked by 'Dorinda Deadly' (X/@dorindadeadly)



From dramatic storylines and emotional revelations to polarizing moments, Monica Garcia's time on 'RHOSLC' was pretty eventful. When Monica left abruptly, fans speculated if the franchise would be a little less exciting. Whichever way, the drama keeps the fire going on 'RHOSLC'.

What is the new cast of ‘RHOSLC’?

The new cast of 'The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Season 5 includes returning members Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Angie Katsanevas, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Mary Cosby. Joining them are three new faces: Bronwyn Newport, Britani Bateman, and Meili Workman.

'RHOSLC' Season 5 (Instagram/@bravotv)



Why is Dorinda Medley feuding with Margaret Josephs?

It's on between Dorinda Medley and Margaret Josephs after a fight went down during their recent appearance. It started with Margaret interrupting Dorinda, who shot back immediately. Things continued to devolve during a commercial break, where Margaret accused Dorinda of yelling at one of the staff members during one of their recent tour dates. Upset, Dorinda fired back by telling Margaret not to speak for her, ramping up their ongoing feud.

Margaret Josephs fought with Dorinda Medley (Instagram/@margaretjosephs)

Dorinda Medley says she ‘cried heart out’ after leaving ‘RHONY’

Dorinda Medley said she still watches 'RHONY' and shared how hurt she was when she got fired from the show. Speaking about her firing, she said, "I loved my time on Bravo. I cried my eyes out when they let me go. I'm not gonna lie. I'm not one of those people that put out a statement that said I decided to take some time off." Her teary reaction speaks volumes about what her time on 'RHONY' means to her.