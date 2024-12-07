'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow hits back at facelift remark from troll account

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow often faces speculation about plastic surgery

'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Lisa Barlow has often faced scrutiny and speculation regarding whether she has undergone plastic surgery, similar to some of her co-stars. While the reality TV star consistently shuts down these claims, a social media account took it a step further. Earlier this week, an Instagram account, @bitchofbravo, posted a video of Lisa with the caption, "Time for a facelift." The video showed Lisa up close, highlighting fine lines that are completely natural for her age. The comment was harsh, prompting Lisa to respond with a graceful message.

She wrote, "Yo yo!!! I like the way I look, and it was worth every second to sleep. 45 minutes after staying out at a dive bar with my besties." Lisa’s husband, John Barlow, also chimed in, defending her in the comments: "Lisa is gorgeous. She doesn’t need makeup, and she is beautiful inside. She has always been herself and extremely confident. Nothing wrong with either." Interestingly, Lisa has often been asked about whether she’s had plastic surgery, but the businesswoman has always denied the claims.

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow responds to facelift suggestions (Instagram/@bitchofbravo)

'RHOSLC’s Angie Katsanevas accuses Lisa Barlow of having lip fillers

Before the 'RHOSLC' Season 5 premiere, Angie Katsanevas took to X (formerly Twitter) to accuse her co-star Lisa of having someone else pay for her lip filler. The drama unfolded when Meredith Marks posted a negative tweet about Angie, prompting Angie to clap back with one of Lisa’s signature lines.

Lisa jumped into the conversation, stating, "I’m surprised you could get all of this out there without tripping over all of that lip filler. Pay your employees that nine dollars an hour just isn’t cutting it." Angie responded with a fiery retort, writing, "My lips are full as my life. Thanks to my doctor who I pay with my own Amex card-not a Park City mystery man’s! Unlike Lisa’s G-wagon my lips can’t get repo’d."

My lips are full as my life. Thanks to my doctor who I pay with my own Amex card-not a Park City mystery man’s! Unlike Lisa’s G-wagon my lips can’t get repo’d. I’m not your bestie in prison so I’m not interested in a gang bang but it’s cute you two had to team up. Night #RHOSLC https://t.co/JgtgpsYoxa — Angie Katsanevas (@angiekatsanevas) September 18, 2024

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow reveals she almost had plastic surgery

During an October episode of Watch What Happens Live, Lisa Barlow revealed that she had planned to undergo a CO2 laser procedure. However, fellow guest Molly Sims advised against it. Molly cautioned, “You cannot f**k your barrier. You cannot do that,” prompting Lisa to respond, “I trust her; she’s beautiful. I trust the model.”

Although Lisa ultimately canceled the CO2 laser appointment, she opted for a different type of laser treatment instead. Speaking exclusively to The New York Post at Warner Brothers’ Fall TV Season Celebration, Lisa explained, “ We switched to another type of laser that I think will be great for skin resurfacing."

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow has had a laser treatment (Instagram/@lisabarlow24)

'RHOSLC' star Lisa Barlow loves glamming up

During a February 2024 interview with Today, Lisa expressed her love for having makeup done. "I've grown to love having my makeup done since being on the show," The 'RHOSLC' star shared. "It’s become more than a want or a need—it’s a necessity. I adore the entire process, from the artistry to the conversations with my makeup artist." She continued, "This is what works for me," adding "And let me tell you, I’ll have glam until the day I die—I’m going out with glam."