Gordon Thornton's bipolar diagnosis questioned as Mia Thornton seemingly scrambles for 'RHOP' plot

Mia Thornton's claims concerning Gordon Thornton have come under scrutiny

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' co-stars accuse Mia Thornton of lying, which makes her unhappy. Mia has been under fire from fans and her co-stars for speaking out, and this season, they have been especially critical of her for exploiting Gordon Thornton's health on the program.

Mia discussed those who had unfavorable opinions about her and her recent engagement with Inc. She discussed the people who were circulating false information about her. She continued by saying that she had no justification for lying about anything. Viewers are still worried about Gordon getting exploited for the show, and that's something they don't consider a lie.

RHOP's Mia Thornton denies lying on the Bravo show (@bravo)

Gordon Thornton's bipolar diagnosis could be a ruse

Viewers believe Mia forced Gordon to claim to be bipolar so she could blame his natural emotions on mental health. So if they went to court for custody, she would have all the footage.

They believe she would be the sort to put Gordon in a facility and convince everyone he was insane. When they revealed his mental health difficulties, it was part of her ruse to avoid seeming like she left because the money ran out and to justify her affair.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton and ex-husband Gordon Thornton separated after eleven years of marriage (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

Is Mia Thornton taking advantage of Gordon’s mental state?

We are rather concerned that Gordon is being gaslighted by Mia into thinking he is ill or incapable of making his own decisions. She is taking advantage of him while he is weak and dragging him along.

We question whether the argument with the extended family started because they called her out for what she was doing. We want to hear the other viewpoint.

Mia's handling of Gordon is nothing short of predatory, and she has built her reputation on falsehoods. The fact that she is still playing the victim and getting away with it is awful.

Gordon was a married man who ran about Miami with Mia. She wanted a wealthy spouse, and he blew apart his family in search of a trophy wife. She dipped when he couldn't keep up his part of the contract anymore. It's nasty, but that's what it is. They embody each other's karma.

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton part ways from her husband Gordon Thornton (Instagram/@mrsmiathornton)

RHOP's Mia Thornton needs a publicist ASAP

From the first moment she appeared on camera, Mia has been lying. It had been some months since she required a publicist. She is committing suicide in her profession.

Furthermore, she won't last long with this plot. We wonder what she will attempt to do in order to continue next season. A pregnancy? A proposal?

It goes without saying that this is the most heartbreaking and insane plotline we have ever seen on The Real Housewives. At the Reunion, she will be given another first chair. It's clear that Bravo finds her plot amusing. It's obvious that Mia is doing well enough to be on the show. She is among the most well-paid rookies to date.