'RHOP' star Ashley Darby fuels dating rumors with Instagram post

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby is currently single

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' star Ashley Darby is back on the dating scene, on the lookout for her ideal match after filing for divorce from her estranged husband, Michael Darby in November 2024. Recently, she dropped a hint about her relationship status with an intriguing update on Instagram

On Tuesday, November 10, Ashley shared a picture with Josh Gudenburr, someone she had previously been on a date with. The photo showed the pair looking cheerful as they stood side by side, embracing lightly. In the caption, Ashley wrote, "Did you guys enjoy meeting @gude123 on Sunday night?" a nod to his appearance on the show. While the post might seem like a "hard launch," suggesting a possible relationship, Ashley recently clarified that she is still single. Thus, this post is likely a playful callback to the latest 'RHOP' Sunday episode.

'RHOP' Ashley Darby seemingly hard launches her date Josh Gudenburr (Instagram/@ashleyboalchdarby)

Is Ashley Darby still dating Josh?

In a private confessional, Ashley revealed that she is currently single but shared her admiration for Josh, saying, “Josh is a pretty great guy, and whenever we talk, it feels like everyone else in the room disappears.” The duo was first spotted on a date, and later, in the mid-season trailer for 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 10, Ashley was seen sitting on Josh's lap at a party.

Josh has an impressive background, working in sports as a director of operations for professional sports venues. Ashley also revealed that Josh was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at 28. After undergoing surgery in March 2023, he is now in remission.

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby reveals that she is currently single (Instagram/@ashleyboalchdarby)

What is Ashley Darby looking for in a partner?

In Season 9, Episode 10 of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac', Ashley opened up about the qualities she seeks in an ideal partner. “Now I’m really looking for somebody who has those qualities that could really be a life partner for me,” she shared during the episode. “Someone who’s family-oriented. Understands the idea of responsibility and commitment. Someone who’s very attractive. Well-endowed. And I’m honing in on those qualities now," she added.

'RHOP' star Ashley Darby is looking for a life partner (BravoTV)

Ashley Darby speaks out on her divorce

During a November 15 interview, Ashley opened up about how she handled her divorce, admitting it was more emotional than she had anticipated. “It’s a point of grieving,” she shared. “I even went through a little bit of a depression, thinking about where my life is now versus what I thought it was going to be, just coming to terms with that. And as much as I just wanted to be a bad b-tch… in actuality, it was still really hurting me," she added.