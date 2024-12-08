Karen Huger's silence over her DUI won't stop Bravo or the 'RHOP' ladies

'RHOP' star Karen Huger wanted police testimony and bodycam footage omitted

The recent episodes of 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' have centered around Karen Huger's drink orders. Just weeks after the bizarre DUI reenactment incident, the filmmakers have shifted their focus to her beverage preferences.

Everyone is watching Karen as she navigates the legal process following her arrest for DUI after crashing her 2017 Maserati into a tree. Although the Grande Dame isn't allowed to discuss the problems on camera, her co-stars and Bravo are saying plenty to make up for it.

'RHOP's Karen Huger alleged that she was not read her Miranda rights

It recently came to light that the 'RHOP' star requested that police testimonies and bodycam footage from her DUI incident be removed from the evidence. According to In Touch, a Maryland judge denied the request.

Karen claimed at the time that the authorities on the scene prevented her from receiving more medical care. She added that after the EMTs had evaluated her, one of the police officers grabbed her arm to stop her from leaving. The Bravolebrity claims that unlawful interrogation is another key complaint. She stated that even when the authorities began questioning her, she was not given a Miranda warning.

Her legal team argued that the spoken material and video from that evening should be deleted. Karen had previously requested for the entire case to be dismissed, but her plea was denied.

Karen Huger's co-stars and Bravo making things hard for 'RHOP' star

At a recent hearing, the case's presiding judge went over the bodycam evidence. Karen requested, but he turned her down. Since Gizelle Bryant threw Karen a birthday party in Season 9, Episode 1, and named a non-alcoholic drink after her, her drink orders have become an odd focal point. As of the December 1 episode, producers continued to focus on Karen drinking her non-alcoholic beverage.

It appears she orders the same drink during a dinner party in every episode. Additionally, we witnessed Karen talking candidly about the incident at a meeting with her daughter.

'RHOP' Season 9 kicked off with shameful car cash enactment

The producers of 'RHOP' decided to recreate Karen's DUI collision from October. She is currently embroiled in a legal battle following the crash of her car on the evening of March 19, 2024.

In the DUI case, Karen lost a plea deal that prevented the court from seeing the bodycam footage of her arrest. However, for some reason, we were all able to visualize the accident scene in great detail.

As the first scene of season nine, it was really over the top. From her perspective as a driver, it showed Karen driving home after supper, colliding with a tree in the dark, and getting arrested at 11:50 PM.

