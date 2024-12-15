'RHONY' alum Luann De Lesseps subtly takes a dig at the current cast of Bravo show

Luann De Lesseps joined the star cast of 'RHONY' in 2008

Luann De Lesseps is calling out the current cast of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' after flop season! On December 12, 2024, she took to her Instagram page and posted a video of herself which showed her singing at one of her shows from her acclaimed cabaret tour.

"It's not Christmas on the reboot. Now the fans are dressed in black. Those girls fight about some cheese plate. Should they keep the new cast on or bring us back?" the former Bravo housewife said.

For those of you who are unversed, let us share with you, that Luann will be next performing her cabaret show, 'Countess Cabaret' at The Park West in Chicago, Illinois on December 14 as well as December 15. You can grab the tickets for the Cabaret tour from her official website.

Why did Luann De Lesseps leave 'RHONY'?

Luann De Lesseps was one of the original cast members of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' when it premiered in 2008. She was a part of the Bravo show for many seasons. However, a twist in the tale came when Bravo decided to reboot the show.

Then, the channel fired all the OG housewives and brought a brand new star cast for 'RHONY' Season 14. Before the reboot, Luann was demoted to a friend of the housewives during the sixth season due to contract issues.

'RHUGT: RHONY Legacy' star Luann de Lesseps (Instagram/@countessluann)

Who is Luann De Lesseps dating now?

While making an appearance on a November 10 episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Luann De Lesseps spilled the beans on her dating life. When asked if she was single or seeing someone, she replied, "I am dating."

At that point in time, the reality TV star didn't reveal any more details about her mystery man. However, in March, she confirmed that she went on a romantic date with a "really attractive" 62-year-old model.

'The Real Housewives of New York City' alum Luann De Lesseps is dating (Instagram/@countessluann)

When will 'RHONY' Season 15 reunion air?

Recently, the entire cast of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' got together to film the highly-anticipated reunion for Season 15. At the time of writing, the exact date of the reunion has not been revealed by the network. The reunion of 'RHONY' Season 15 will feature Sai De Silva, Brynn Whitfield Ubah Hassan, Jenna Lyons, Erin Lichy, Jessel Taank, Racquel Chevremont, and Rebecca Minkoff.

Two new housewives to star in ‘RHONY’ Season 15 (Instagram/@rhonybravo)

'The Real Housewives of New York City' airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo. You can also stream the episodes on Peacock the next day.