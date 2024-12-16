'RHOP' star Gizelle Bryant teases new romance with Nnamdi Ammons

Gizelle Bryant invited Nnamnse Ammons, the man she had chosen during a previous episode's speed dating, to the Grand Dame's daytime event in 'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9, Episode 11, along with the Housewives and (most of) their partners.

After the two shared a hip-swaying salsa date earlier in the latest episode, things seemed to be going well.

During 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' on December 8, 2024, Gizelle revealed that she was still in a relationship with one of her speed dating partners. Gizelle taunted, "Well, they went away, and then they came back." Although she didn't mention Nnamnse by name, Gizelle's most recent romantic interest this season has been the 42-year-old man who frequently shows up.

The two went on their first date at Hoja Taqueria in Washington, DC, earlier in Season 9, Episode 11, for some fancy footwork and cocktails. Nnamnse, for his part, claimed to have taken dance classes while residing in Miami and to have no qualms about showing Gizelle a few moves.

After Gizelle and Ashley tried speed dating in Season 9, Episode 10, Nnamnse became Gizelle's first choice. In Round Four of the game, Nnamnse shared that he was originally from Washington, DC, but that he had relocated to Florida, for employment and education before returning to his hometown "a few years ago." In the latest 'RHOP' episode, Gizelle discussed a potential future with Nnamnse in further depth after receiving Ashley's okay during the first meeting.

In her confessional, Gizelle stated, "I’m about to have a house that’s empty, and it’s all about me and what I want and what I like. I’m excited about whatever the future holds. It’s like the sky’s the limit."

Nnamnse Ammons is a principal and swim expert

At Apex International Consulting Inc, Nnamnse now holds the position of principal. He serves as Swim To Code's Executive Director and graduated from Florida State University with a degree in economics. In his final year of competition, Nnamnse remained unbeaten in both the 50 and 100 freestyle events. Along with setting two relay records—the 200-free relay and the 400-free relay—he also established the team record in both events.

His DeMatha records haven't been broken in nearly two decades. Nnamnse achieved All-American marks in the 50 free and 100 free, making him DeMatha's first All-American swimmer.

Nnamnse was awarded a scholarship to swim at Florida State, where he excelled during his four years there, finishing in the Top 8 in both individual and relay competitions at the ACC Championships. In 2000, he participated in the US Olympic Trials and established a benchmark that many swimmers continue to strive for.

