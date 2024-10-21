Jeff Lewis will return to Bravo, 6 years after that acrimonious exit

Although it seems the program is still in pre-production, 'Flipping Out' star Jeff Lewis informed his audience that the deal has been signed

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The 'Flipping Out' star Jeff Lewis has announced his intention to rejoin Bravo. During the Thursday, October 17 broadcast of his SiriusXM program, 'Jeff Lewis Live,' he revealed that he has "a new show on the horizon."

He stated that his "contract is signed," but he "can't give too many details" about the project. Jeff also hinted that the upcoming show might resemble 'Flipping Out,' which ran for 11 seasons before concluding in 2018.

In a complaint filed against the program at the time, Jeff's surrogate alleged that cameras had recorded her giving birth without her permission. Ultimately, the lawsuit was dismissed. However, there was always a sense of tension in Jeff's public relationship with the network. In addition to frequently criticizing Bravo, he also had a significant fallout with Jenni Pulos, his former assistant.

Bravo now appears to be giving Jeff another chance. "I am in development right now with Bravo and 32 Flavors productions on a new show for Bravo. All I can tell you is that it will be a docuseries. You can kind of think of it like a ‘Flipping Out’ reboot. ‘Flipping Out’ 2.0," Jeff stated on his radio show. Returning to Bravo is "like going home," he added. Jeff remarked, "I have so many friends at Bravo."

'Flipping Out' star Jeff Lewis Jeff Lewis promises new faces for his return to the Bravo series

More details regarding Jeff's impending performance were revealed on the October 17 episode of 'Jeff Lewis Live Extended'. He mentioned that he filmed two seasons of the 'Hollywood Houselift' series on Amazon Freevee, which followed Jeff as he renovated homes for famous people.

Fans expressed to Jeff that they preferred 'Flipping Out' because it focused more on his personal life. He noted, “Even when I did ‘Hollywood Houselift,’ people were like, ‘We miss ‘Flipping Out.’ We miss ‘Flipping Out.’" During an episode of his radio show, Jeff stated, "I think they missed the whole docu element." He also hinted that his upcoming Bravo series will feature new faces.

'Flipping Out' star Jeff Lewis Jeff Lewis opens up about his contract getting revoked by Bravo

According to PEOPLE magazine, Jeff mentioned that 'Flipping Out' would come to an end before it was officially announced that Bravo had chosen not to renew the show after season 11. Jeff stated that he did not think the Bravo series would continue after Season 11 during an October 2018 edition of Jenny McCarthy's SiriusXM radio program, 'The Jenny McCarthy Show', according to PEOPLE magazine.

He added, "Because of all of the issues that have been going on with me—you know, the pending lawsuits, and also the [‘Jeff Lewis Live’] radio show — it has created a lot of problems for me at Bravo, because I have talked about behind-the-scenes, I’ve talked about contracts. So I’ve had a lot of heat from Bravo. They have not renewed my contract." According to PEOPLE, Jeff stated during the interview, "It expires on October 15, and I am looking for a job."

Jeff Lewis called out Andy Cohen for firing him

On an episode of his podcast 'Jeff Lewis Has Issues' in July 2024, Jeff discussed the demise of 'Flipping Out' with his Bravo producer guest Andy Cohen. He clarified that 'Hollywood Houselift''s future was causing him distress. Despite the show's success, he claimed that his series was no longer available on Amazon Freevee. Jeff said, "They’ve offered me something on [Amazon] Prime, but I don’t know if it’s for me."

After 'Flipping Out' concluded, he told Andy that he was trying to focus on the fact that he was still successful. “I have to remember when you fired me from ‘Flipping Out,’ I landed in a really great place,” said Jeff. Jeff stated that Bravo executives informed him that 'Flipping Out' could not continue due to his conflict with Jenni, his former assistant and friend. "That’s why we didn’t get a season 12. I was told, ‘We don’t see a world where the show could go without you and Jenni.'" During the podcast, Jeff remarked, "And I understood."