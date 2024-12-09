'RHONY’ star Aviva Drescher’s father slammed over his 'disgusting' behavior

‘RHONY’ star Aviva Drescher’s father George Teichner is often remembered for his controversial actions

Aviva Drescher's father, George Teichner, was a recurring figure in 'The Real Housewives of New York City' and is often remembered for his controversial actions. George, a retired financial advisor, became notorious for his inappropriate comments, flirtatious behavior, and crude sense of humor, which often made both viewers and cast members uncomfortable. Many criticized Aviva for tolerating his antics, especially since his remarks often crossed boundaries, even in front of her husband and children.

His actions, including proposing to a much younger woman on the show, cemented his reputation as one of the most polarizing and "disgusting" dads in 'RHONY' history. Aviva has defended her father in the past, citing their close bond, but his behavior remains a major talking point among fans of the franchise.

'RHONY' star Aviva Drescher says she’s worried about her father’s health

Aviva Drescher expressed concern for her father, George Teichner, who, despite health advice, went on a cruise across the world during Covid-19. After the cruise, George got stuck in Madrid with his much younger girlfriend. Aviva has always had a tough relationship with her father, but her concern grew even more as he was 84 years old and putting his life at risk with such reckless behavior.

She humorously referred to him as "off the rails" for ignoring safety guidelines. Aviva expressed that her real concern was that he wasn't taking her warnings seriously, which added to the stress of an already challenging situation for her family.

Why was Aviva Drescher fired from ‘RHONY’?

Aviva Drescher wasn't technically 'fired' from 'RHONY', but she chose to leave the show after Season 6. However, there have been numerous speculations over the years about a few reasons possibly leading to her absence from the show. One of the main reasons for her exit was the negative reception of her time on the show. Aviva was known to stir up controversy quite a bit.

At one point, she famously threw her prosthetic leg during a heated argument with castmates at a dinner party. She also had several conflicts with other women on the show, particularly with Ramona Singer and Heather Thomson. These conflicts added to her stirring dramas and made her polarized as well.

How many kids does Aviva Drescher have?

Aviva Drescher has four children. She has two children with her ex-husband Harry Dubin: a son named Harrison Dubin and a daughter named Veronica Dubin. With her second husband, Reid Drescher, she has two more children: a daughter named Sienna Drescher and a son named Hudson Drescher. Aviva often shares glimpses of her family life on social media and has expressed a strong commitment to her children's well-being.