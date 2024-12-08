‘RHONY’ housewife Rebecca Minkoff hits out at Bravo with scathing dig

‘RHONY’ housewife Rebecca Minkoff is a good friend of Bravo housewife Ubah Hassan

'The Real Housewives of New York City' star Rebecca Minkoff is firing potshots at Bravo! During a Q&A Instagram session on December 1, the new housewife was having a fun interactive session with her fans.

One social media user told her, "I just love you on RHONY," to which Rebecca responded by writing, "Thank you, for the 5 seconds they have shown me." With her latest comment, she has taken a direct dig at the channel for giving her less screen time on the show.

Another curious fan asked Rebecca, "Will we get to see more of your family, home, family life in general in RHONY?" to which she replied, "As a friend of, sadly you don't get to see any of this and mostly none of me but I do sow my family and home and snippets here on my IG and when those subjects come up on my substack so keep tuning into this channel!"

'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff calls out Bravo for showing her less on-screen (Instagram/@beckyminkoff)

Is Rebecca Minkoff enjoying 'RHONY'?

For those living under a rock, Rebecca Minkoff just made her television debut on Season 15 of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.' The fashion mogul and entrepreneur might be new to the reality world but she knows how to catch the spotlight.

During the Q&A session, a user inquired Rebecca about her time on the Bravo show by writing, "Are you enjoying RHONY?" In her response, she said, "Getting to make friends like @ubah has been a gift. We had some fun times and some tough ones."

'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff shares a good bond with Ubah (Instagram/@beckyminkoff)

Is 'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff pregnant?

The answer to the above question is a big no. 'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff recently grabbed headlines when her pregnancy rumors began swirling in the air. In an episode of 'RHONY' Season 15, Rebecca joined hands with her fellow co-star Erin Lichy to play a pregnancy prank on the other ladies.

While making an appearance in a recent episode of the late-night talk show 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen', Sai De Silva confirmed that it was a prank orchestrated by the two housewives.

'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff is not pregnant (Instagram/@beckyminkoff)

How many kids does Rebecca Minkoff have?

'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff is a proud mother of her four kids: sons Luca, Nico, and Leonardo, and daughter Bowie whom she shares with her husband Gavin Bellour. She gave birth to her youngest child, son Leonardo, in January 2023.

While having a chat with People magazine, Rebecca mentioned that she feels her family is complete with her son Leonardo's arrival. "Gavin and I are overjoyed to welcome our 4th child to the world. Leo entered the world as a peaceful and calm being. Our family is complete!" she said at that time.

'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff has 4 four kids (Instagram/@beckyminkoff)

'RHONY' Season 15 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.