Rebecca Minkoff's business plummeted by 70% devastating her net worth

'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff has a $100m fashion empire

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The 'Real Housewives of New York' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff has an estimated net worth of $10 million. The fashion designer has a global fashion label with her brand offering, maternity wear, footwear, handbags, home line, and accessories donned by famous celebrities and fashion influencers. She is also a speaker, host, and social media influencer. However, Rebecca's brand was a victim of the global pandemic and suffered huge losses. The Bravo show newbie's 16-year-old company was allegedly saddled with debt and has faced difficulties during the pandemic. Although she didn't reveal the exact figures, Rebecca revealed that her brand faced a 70% loss in sales.

Back in 2019, she had boasted about hitting $100 million in gross sales, which suggests her estimated loss in 2020 hovered around a daunting $30 million. Fortunately, Rebecca has survived the financial woes and emerged stronger than ever. She has launched new categories including home and has collaborated with some footwear brands.

Rebecca Minkoff's early life

'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff was born on December 11, 1980, in San Diego, California, to her parents David Minkoff and Sue Minkoff. Rebecca's parents are in the medical field as her father is a doctor and runs his clinic, meanwhile, her mother is a registered nurse. Rebecca along with her parents and two brothers moved to Clearwater in 1989. She attended a Scientology elementary school that used Hubbard's study technology.

The reality star's family later moved to Florida where her parents David and Sue co-founded one of the largest alternative and complementary medicine clinics. LifeWorks Wellness Center, in 1997. Rebecca wanted to be a geneticist when she was young but later realized that she didn't want to spend eight years in a lab. However, she has always been passionate about fashion and also attended the Fashion Institute of Technology for a year.

Rebecca Minkoff builds fashion business empire with babysitting savings

Bravo show newbie Rebecca Minkoff left her fashion college to build a business empire with her brother, Uri Minkoff. However, she used her babysitting savings to pursue her dreams. She was young when she started babysitting during summer and earned $120. She also worked as a waitress at an ice cream place when she turned 16. Rebecca moved to New York at 18 with her $10,000 savings which she earned from her previous jobs and bat mitzvah.

She spent the money on the material for her first clothing line and expensive look-books, but only one store called her. However, she was reportedly fired from her first fashion job when she got the idea of starting her own empire and the rest is history. Rebecca designed a version of the 'I Love New York' t-shirt as part of a five-piece capsule collection in 2001 which went viral after Jenna Elfman wore the outfit. She has since introduced handbags and accessories with her trademark leathers, studs, and hardware along with a ready-to-wear collection and footwear.

'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff finds creative use of adult website

'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff has found a new creative way to use a subscription-based adult website. She made her debut in 2021 with the hopes of bringing more attention to her collection for New York Fashion Week. She has notably made her subscription to the site free.

She has around 80 posts on her profile mostly behind-the-scenes of her latest collection. The businesswoman has also documented her entrepreneurial journey as a female founder in the fashion industry on the adult site while inspiring the young generation.

Rebecca Minkoff to make reality TV debut with 'RHONY' Season 15

Rebecca Minkoff has created a household name in the fashion world and is now ready to steal the spotlight on reality TV. Rebecca is set to make her Bravo show debut with 'RHONY' Season 15 as a friend. The upcoming instalment promises Bravo no shortage of drama, unexpected twists, and bold statements.

Rebecca seemed to navigate the complexities of friendship with her co-stars as they threw shades on the newbie. The Bravo show would notably be expected to address Rebecca's controversial Scientology connection as Brynn asked the fashion designer, "When people ask us about Scientology, what do you want us to say?"

'RHONY' Season 15 will premiere on Tuesday, October 1 at 9 pm ET on Bravo