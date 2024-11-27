'RHONY' star Erin Lichy got emotional while sharing her abortion story with her father after 18 years

'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 Episode 9 was an emotional one for Erin Lichy! In the latest episode of the Bravo show, Erin was seen having a heart-to-heart conversation with her co-star Jenna Lyons.

Erin told Jenna that she had an abortion at the age of 18. The Glamour Magazine reached out to Erin and asked her to share her abortion story with the world but she was “very nervous about this interview coming out."

“I don’t think I was when I agreed to it because it was kind of like, whatever I can do to help. But it’s hard to be attacked by the public, ‘Baby killer! Murder!’ It was bad enough going through it no one needs to be abused after it," she shared.

While chatting with Jenna, Erin revealed that she learned about her pregnancy right after she enrolled in college. Speaking of her abortion, Erin said, "I was terrified, it was the hardest decision I’ve ever made. It was heart-wrenching."

Then, Erin disclosed that she didn't tell her father Eliahu Yitzhari about her abortion because she was afraid of his reaction. Later on, in the episode, she mustered courage and shared her abortion story with her dad.

After finding out about Erin's abortion, her father Eliahu said, “You’re telling me 18 years later. What would I have done then? I’d support you, probably." After hearing her father's words, Erin got really emotional.

“I don’t think I realized that it weighed on me not sharing that with him, but like the unwavering support, it’s just… I don’t have words. I didn’t expect that. The fact that there’s zero judgment on his face is the best part,” she said.

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy calls her father Eliahu Yitzhari 'the best dad'

After the emotional conversation, Erin Lichy's father Eliahu Yitzhari told her that he loved her. For those of you who are unversed, let us share with you, that Erin's father Eliahu passed away nearly four months after filming the scene.

“He’s just the best. He’s the best dad. He was the best dad. I cannot believe he’s not here, it’s still very fresh. He’s such a huge loss for all of us," the Bravo housewife said in a private confessional.

“I just feel so grateful. I grew up with an incredible human. I have such a backbone because of that. So it’s like, yeah, it sucks, but I’m also incredibly lucky and I just hold on to that," she further added.

What happened to Erin Lichy's father Eliahu Yitzhari?

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy's father Eliahu Yitzhari died on October 1, 2024, Tuesday. Then, she announced the news of her father's demise by sharing a series of pictures of the father-daughter duo on Instagram.

"My heart and soul. My best friend, my courage, my strength, my superpower. How grateful I feel to have had you as a parent to guide me, to uplift me, to teach me how to live life to the absolute fullest," she wrote.

Erin gushed over her father's “generosity” and “kindness” that left “a lasting impression” on her and her siblings and continued, "Knowing I won’t see you laugh again or sing to me on the opposite end of the phone is a heartbreak I did not know existed, but somehow I know you are still there."

"You left this world so beautifully, with your children by your side until the very end, and you made it very clear that your dying wish was that us 5, your legacy, stick together. We will honor you every single day. I love you forever my Abba, my angel," she concluded.

New episodes of 'RHONY' air every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on Bravo.