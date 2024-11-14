Brynn Whitfield’s actions draw comparisons with legendary ‘RHONY’ pot-stirrer

The newest addition to 'The Real Housewives of New York City', Brynn Whitfield, has already made a strong impression, with some viewers comparing her to former cast member Leah McSweeney. Whitfield has kept the debates going this season among viewers, particularly with her bold, sometimes provocative comments, and the knack for stirring the dramatic pot. Some found her refreshing in her candor, while others saw her as the outcast, reminiscent of Leah's divisive interactions that ultimately led to her departure.

Brynn'sunapologetically flirtatious attitude and tendency to raise sensitive topics have left some fans questioning her motives. Her antics often include suggestive comments toward men, including other cast members' husbands, which have proven uncomfortable for some viewers. This has sparked discussions on social media, with fans describing Brynn's actions as "thirsty" and overly attention-seeking.

Many find this behavior reminiscent of Leah's controversial stint, where her blunt personality often put her at odds with the group. Much like Leah, who was criticized for doing "too much, too soon," Brynn's antics have sparked questions about what's real and what might be fake for screen time. While she has made attempts to bond with the cast, some viewers are worried that Brynn's strategy may very well keep her separate from the other cast members in the end.

‘RHONY’ star Brynn Whitfield hits Jenna Lyons in the face with a dodgeball

The latest 'RHONY' episode featured Brynn Whitfield hitting Jenna Lyons in the face with a dodgeball. Overly excited, Brynn threw the ball in Jenna's direction, knocking her shades off her face.

Surprised, Jenna playfully responded, "I don't like you anymore," while Brynn apologized and hugged her. The moment brought out Brynn's bubbly personality but also the light-hearted mood of the cast's teasing Jenna for wearing sunglasses while playing.

'RHONY’ star Brynn Whitfield spreads rumors about Rebecca Minkoff's personal life

On this week's RHONY, Brynn Whitfield took the cake—or should I say, the gossip—to the next level by fueling a dramatic rumor about Rebecca Minkoff's personal life. While hanging out casually, Brynn said she heard that Rebecca might be pregnant—but here's the kicker: she insinuates the father could be anyone other than Rebecca's husband. In an instant, the group was buzzing with the news, especially when Brynn said that Rebecca and her husband had an open relationship.

The news got around, and Erin Lichy, who first announced the pregnancy, now felt that Brynn was being too free with the news, considering she shouldn't have let the cat out of the bag like such. Other cast members were shocked; Ubah and Sai couldn’t understand why Erin would say anything if it wasn’t already public knowledge. The drama escalated during the dodgeball when Sai De Silva and the group openly speculated about Rebecca's relationship. The tensions mounted as Jessel Taank decided to confront Jenna Lyons for calling her a "basic b***h," yet another piece of drama that Brynn had a hand in stirring up.

'RHONY’ star Brynn Whitfield trolled Sai De Silva by calling her ‘satan’

In the previous season of 'RHONY', Brynn Whitfield stirred up drama with a castmate by the name of Sai De Silva, to the point where she angrily referred to her as "Satan." The two were fine until an argument erupted between them and their mutual friend Ubah Hassan, where one of them broke the other's trust.

Once bonded over similar childhood traumas, trust issues have plagued their friendship this season. As Sai explained, "I'm very, very loyal. I shouldn't have shared it, and when I did, it felt like a circle of trust … she kind of broke that circle of trust."

