'RHONY' star Sai De Silva considers 'ditching' NYC for a very surprising reason

'RHONY' Season 15 housewife Sai De Silva owns a house in Upstate New York

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Sai De Silva may be ready to leave the Big Apple behind! During the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Sai was seen out and about grocery shopping with her husband David Craig.

During a break from their shopping spree, Sai and her partner had a meaningful conversation about their future. While getting lettuce, Sai said, "If I go to Whole Foods one more time and spend $400 on three bags of groceries that look like nothing is in my fridge I'm going to go crazy but for whatever reason Whole Foods has me on a chokehold." Soon after, the Bravo housewife jokingly remarked, "Organic is expensive. So I'm going to grow my own garden." However, it seems like Sai won't be able to live away from the hustle and bustle of New York City. “Honey, I would never move. I’m a New Yorker forever. If I don’t hear sirens and people saying ‘f*ck you’ in the morning, I don’t feel safe. I don’t do quiet quiet. It’s not for me," the mother of two explained.

'RHONY' star Sai De Silva goes grocery shopping with husband David Craig (@bravo)

Where does Sai De Silva live now?

Currently, Sai De Silva, one of the leading ladies on 'The Real Housewives of New York City' resides in New York City and Upstate New York along with her husband David Craig, and their two children, London and Rio.

In the same episode, the fashion influencer revealed that she and her partner David bought a new house in Upstate New York nearly two years ago, where they spend their summers and weekends. “If it were up to my husband, we would all end up moving upstate and starting a farm," Sai shared in a private confessional.

'RHONY' star Sai De Silva lives in New York City (@bravo)

'RHONY' star Sai De Silva decides to honor her late mother

Later in the episode, 'RHONY' star Sai De Silva engaged in a heartfelt conversation with her spouse David. The pair talked about Sai's mother Barbara, a piano teacher, who died in September 2022. "In therapy, I've been doing a lot of dealing with my feelings and I think now is finally the time to take my mom out of the closet and just honor in a way that I'm ready to," she shared.

Speaking about her mother's ashes, Sai said, "I had my mom in a box for two years. It's so messed up." Soon after, David chimed in, "I don't think it's messed up at all. Everybody grieves differently. So this is obviously the right time for you."

'RHONY' star Sai De Silva decides to honor her late mother (@bravo)

'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.