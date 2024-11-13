'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff's unexpected pregnancy sparks vicious rumors about baby's father

'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff is a mother of four kids whom she shares with husband Gavin Bellour

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: In a preview of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 Episode 7, the Bravo ladies can be seen talking about a pregnancy rumor that involves the new housewife Rebecca Minkoff, a fashion designer.

During a scene from the preview, Erin Lichy said, "I heard a crazy rumor," to which Brynn Whitfield replied, “Is she pregnant again? That’s why she’s not drinking.” Soon after, Jessel Taank fueled the pregnancy rumors by stating, “She had this wild night and ended up getting pregnant by some other guy.”

In another scene, Brynn added, "Like another man's baby," meanwhile, a surprised Racquel Chevremont said, "No." On the other hand, Sai De Silva who was taken aback by the pregnancy speculation said, "Shut up." Jenna Lyons added, "Holy sh*t. Oh sh*t."

The official trailer of 'RHONY' Season 15 showcased Rebecca confronting Jessel and telling her, “You f*cking told her? What did you say?” Jessel didn't reply to Rebecca but gave her a playful smile.

Two new housewives to star in ‘RHONY’ Season 15 (Instagram/@rhonybravo)

Who is Rebecca Minkoff's husband?

For those of you who are unversed, Rebecca Minkoff's husband Gavin Bellour is a director and actor by profession. As per his website, he is well-known for working on commercial projects for Vogue, Netflix, and Under Armour among many others.

Gavin's television credits include 'Army Wives', 'Gilmore Girls', and 'Royal Pains'. Along with this, he has also starred in a couple of movies such as 'The Hammer', 'A Buddy Story' and 'Cafe'. In the past, he has served as director for various shows like 'Amplify' and 'The Wanderer'.

'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff's husband Gavin Bellour has worked with celebrities (Instagram/@gavinbellour)

When did Rebecca Minkoff marry Gavin Bellour?

'RHONY' Season 15 newcomer Rebecca Minkoff and her husband Gavin Bellour were introduced to each other by a common friend. During the initial years, the two of them were in a long-distance relationship. Later on down the lane, they exchanged their vows in 2009.

Rebecca and Gavin tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony that took place in Tuscany, Italy. For the big day, she donned a strapless white dress by Dolce and Gabbana. In June 2009, the pair held their second wedding ceremony at New York City Hall, where they obtained their marriage certificate and said their vows in front of some of Gavin's family members.

'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff and Gavin Bellour (Instagram/@gavinbellour)

How many kids does Rebecca Minkoff have?

'RHONY' star Rebecca Minkoff and her husband Gavin Bellour share four kids: sons Luca, Nico, and Leonardo and daughter Bowie. The pair welcomed their first child together, son Luca Shai Bellour in September 2011.

Then, Rebecca gave birth to her and Gavin's second child, daughter Bowie Lou Bellour in August 2014. Their third child, son Nico Valentine Bellour joined them Earthside in February 2018. Last year, the pair announced the arrival of their fourth child, son Leonardo Scout who was born in January 2023.

'RHONY' Season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff has 4 kids (Instagram/@beckyminkoff)

