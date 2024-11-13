RHONY's Erin Lichy has some very good news

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy and her husband Abraham Lichy have been married since 2012

Erin Lichy is expanding her family! During her recent interview with People magazine, 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star revealed that she is expecting her fourth child with her husband Abraham Lichy. For the unversed, Erin and Abraham are already doting parents to their three children: their sons, Levi (9) and Elijah (4), and their daughter, Layla (7).

"It feels like adding another act to the circus! Work and life have been so busy that I haven’t really had a chance to even think about how it’ll change things, but I think it will be pretty seamless to be honest. Three vs. four kids doesn’t seem so scary," she said. The reality TV star also shared that she discovered she was pregnant while out and about with her husband, Abraham, and a few friends. “I was out East with Abe and some friends when I suddenly became super sensitive to smells around me. That’s when I knew — I thought, ‘Damn. Here we go again!’” she further added.

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy is expecting her fourth baby (@rhony/@bravo)

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy's first trimester 'was rough'

Throughout her first trimester, Erin Lichy dealt with some sensitivities. "The first 10 weeks were rough. I was exhausted and nauseous all the time. Since then, not so bad!” she told the media publication.

The Mezcalum co-founder also revealed that she has been giving in to her cravings lately, including "French fries, Italian Food, Greek Yogurt, Pinkberry and cold drinks." As of now, Erin and her partner Abraham haven't found out the gender of their baby but they will "probably know soon!"

'RHONYC' star Erin Lichy's first trimester was rough (Bravo)

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy faces marital woes with husband Abraham Lichy

Not long ago, Erin Lichy and her husband Abraham Lichy faced a rough patch in their marriage. During an appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” last week, Abraham revealed that the pair faced some financial issues after he quit his law firm job.

“We had a handbag business, which I think they show a clip of on the show. This was something that I left my white shoe law firm to start with Erin, and we put all our money into it, self-funded it, and it got to the point where we weren’t really making any money from it. So we lost all our cash, and it was a very expensive MBA. I learned a lot,” he explained.

At the time when the couple's handbag company was facing financial losses, they were also expecting their second baby and grieving the loss of Abraham's father, who had passed away after a battle with brain cancer. “We had no cash, and so we had all the debt from this business, and it was our business, not hers. I want to clear that up, because it’s not like I’m paying for her business, it was our business. And, so, it was just the aftermath of that,” he continued.

Then, Abraham decided to hide things from Erin because he didn't want to add pressure and he felt a duty to support her in their marriage. “We’re able to have just an open and honest relationship from that," he continued.

'RHONY' Season 15 star Erin Lichy faces challenges in marriage with husband Abraham Lichy (Bravo)

Are Erin Lichy and Abraham Lichy still together?

The answer to the above question is a resounding yes. Erin Lichy and Abraham Lichy, who tied the knot in 2012, are still going strong. They have certainly faced their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship, but they remain deeply committed to their family and continue to work on strengthening their marriage.

'RHONY' star Erin Lichy and Abraham Lichy share 3 children (Instagram/@erindanalichy)

'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.