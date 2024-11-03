'RHONY' star Jessel Taank breaks silence on Ozempic weight-loss rumor

'RHONY' star Jessel Taank has revealed that she would never put needles in her face to enhance her looks

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Jessel Taank is setting the record straight on Ozempic rumors! For those of you living under a rock, Ozempic is a weight-loss drug that has been used by many celebrities to shed those extra pounds and achieve their dream body.

During her latest interview with Us Weekly, 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star addressed the fan theories that suggest she underwent multiple cosmetic surgeries between the first two seasons of the Bravo show.

“I think that when you’re in reality TV, it’s so natural to be like, ‘Oh, she got plastic surgery or she did this or she’s on Ozempic.' I actually f***ing hate Ozempic. I would never put needles in myself,” she told the media outlet at Hayu FanFest in London.

Jessel also shed light on the reasons why she feels she faced backlash for her views.“I think it’s just the natural reaction to people who make positive change, physically or otherwise,” she further added.

'RHONY' star Jessel Taank learned to block out hate on social media

In the same media interaction, Jessel Taank who is one of the housewives on 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 also mentioned that dealing with online hate and criticism can be very hard and challenging.

“Obviously social media and that sort of wave of overwhelming feedback, it can be quite harsh at times. I learned to block it out and I actually think these people are really funny because some of the stuff they say is so insane," she shared.

The Bravo housewife went on to say, “Now, I actually just laugh at the comments and I read all of them and I’m like, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry that you’re so sad.’”

Will 'RHONY' star Jessel Taank star have another baby?

'RHONY' Season 15 star Jessel Taank has shared her desire to expand her family. In the past, the road to pregnancy hasn't been an easy one for this Bravo housewife. Previously, she underwent many brutal rounds of IVF before giving birth to her twin boys, Rio and Kai in May 2021.

Now, Jessel wants to have a baby girl in her family, however, her husband Pavit Randhawa doesn't feel the same way. While making an appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', Jessel was asked about her family planning.

“Glenda from Queens wants to know the latest with baby number three,” Andy said to which Jessel replied, "No. I really have to work on him. He’s so against it. I think that we’re just trying to find our footing. There’s a lot going on.”